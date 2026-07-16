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This is the total number of couples Aidan has been in on Love Island and it’s insane

He’s almost broken the record for most couples in one series

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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In the most unexpected turn ever, Aidan has decided he likes Priya on Love Island, which means he’s now been in a ridiculous number of couples. Wait until you find out the exact number.

The Murphy brother has been hopping between all the girls. Some say he’s had bad luck in there, while others think he must have terrible game. Whatever the reason, he never stays with the same girl for more than a few days.

People are convinced Aidan and Priya don’t really like each other and it’s all a game plan to get to the final. I totally see it. And she’s his SEVENTH coupling in there.

Yep, that’s right. Aidan has been with seven different girls in there. That’s one per week! And he almost breaks the record for the most couplings of all time in one series.

Conor Phillips from last year, who’s still happily dating Megan Forte Clarke, holds the record at a whopping nine couples. Then Aidan takes the second spot at seven. Here’s a quick rundown of all of them.

1. Ellie

Credit: ITV

Aidan and Ellie were coupled up by the public at the start. Then they had a rollercoaster as Yasmin chose Aidan and Ellie was dumped, but it all turned out to be fake and she came back with his brother Kavan.

2. Yasmin

Credit: ITV

Things were going well between Aidan and Yasmin for a little while. But it all ended after Aidan repeatedly called Yasmin Ellie by accident, which she obviously wasn’t very happy with. Awkward!

3. Namibia

Credit: ITV

After that, Namibia chose to couple up with Aidan, but the pairing didn’t last very long because his head was turned by a new bombshell.

4. Tina

Credit: ITV

That bombshell was Tina, who came into the villa and stole Aidan, leading to Namibia being dumped. However, Aidan admitted that he still liked Yasmin, which ended their coupling.

5. Martha

Credit: ITV

The boys all went wild in Casa Amor and Aidan ended up bringing back Martha. When they returned to the villa, Aidan took Priya to the terrace and kissed her, which gave Martha the ick.

6. Priya

Credit: ITV

Aidan and Priya recoupled after that and spent a few days getting closer and sleeping in bed together before bombshell Elicia came and stirred things up.

7. Elicia

Credit: ITV

After being in a triangle with Ellie and Finley, Elicia chose to recouple with Aidan, stealing him from Priya. They’re still coupled up now, but he’s deaded things off and it looks like him and Priya are riding it out to the final.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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