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They’re still going strong a year on, so here’s an update on Love Island’s Megan and Conor

They’re so vibey

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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There are only three couples still together from Love Island 2025, and the most surprising one has to be Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips. After getting dumped, Megan returned to the villa intent on getting with him, but nobody actually expected things to last on the outside. However, they’ve proven everyone wrong and are still going strong almost a year after leaving the villa, so here’s a wholesome update on them.

Love Island’s Megan and Conor have moved in together

In November 2025, three months after leaving the Majorca, Conor and Megan left their lives in Ireland and Brighton behind to move in together in London. Ever since then, they’ve been happily living in their city flat, and they always look like they’re having the best time, dancing around and making music videos in their kitchen.

@meganforteclarke

music vid in the flat xxx @Conor Phillips

♬ originalljud – Jalla guzzar

“Me and Conor are moving out in the next two weeks or so. It’s just a matter of moving in now, which is exciting. But obviously Conor’s coming from Ireland, so he’s got to bring all his stuff over. And I’m going to come from Brighton, so it’s not far, but when we get in, it’ll be all worth it,” she told The Sun.

“I think we like a bit of a mixture, the two of us. I definitely think we’ll have it cosy, because we do like to sit and chill and watch Netflix and unwind and all that. But I do think we will have a few, at least, house-warming parties. I actually think this will be better for us, living together all the time, because we’re travelling all the time now.”

They’ve been doing loads of travelling, and went to Coachella

Their first year as a couple has been full of holidays, with trips to Disneyland Paris, Ibiza, Morocco, skiing and a huge holiday to Los Angeles and Palm Springs Coachella with loads of other Love Islanders. Absolute couple goals that they got to go on a brand trip to Coachella together.

@meganforteclarke

life is a movie rn @Conor Phillips xxx #fyp #boyfriend #coachella

♬ original sound – charles

Megan and Conor both love a night out and are always partying

Megan and Conor both love a party, and you’ll always catch them out and about in bars and clubs. Conor has been on a mission to get Megan into house music and it looks like he’s succeeding because he took her to her first rave. Whether she actually enjoyed it, who knows.

@cphreezy

I WILL convert her @Megan Forte Clarke

♬ Share The House – Ewan McVicar

They’re just pure vibes all day every day

Honestly, these two might just be one of my favourite Love Island couples ever. The fashion. The energy. They are just pure vibes. Conor and Megan look like they’re just so obsessed with each other, but still manage to make it so effortlessly cool rather than soppy. I love this for them.

@cphreezy

@Megan Forte Clarke

♬ NOBLE – F3miii

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok and Instagram 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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