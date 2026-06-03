‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

7 hours ago

Just two days into her brand new job hosting the Love Island podcast, Toni Laites is being heavily called out for her comments on it. For the 2026 series of Love Island, she took over the podcast alongside Yasmin and Shakira – with its new name, The Debrief podcast.

However, just two days into her new role, Toni has hit hot water. After each episode, the girlies give a rundown of villa antics, and also share their opinions of the Islanders. After the episode that saw George Knight enter as a bombshell, Toni made comments about him that have raised eyebrows.

Toni said: “No tea no shade, George is a jump scare. I would be p*ssed if I saw him walk in, I’m not gonna lie.” Shakira and Yasmin then laughed before Shakira tried to salvage the situation and added: “No, let him cook.”

But, the comments have not gone down well. “Coming for his looks is mean spirited,” one person said in the comments section of a TikTok sharing the moment. “This is really rude,” said another.

Lots of people have pointed out that Toni was vocal about bullying on the show when she was in the villa, and that these comments now appear hypocritical. “As someone who complained for getting bullied after the show, and advocating kindness, this is very rich,” one said. “Love Toni but she literally just posted ‘remember the Islanders are human, be kind’,” someone else pointed out.

The moment has been shared loads of times, and everywhere people are calling it out. “I love Toni but that’s mean,” was said. Another comment said they think the podcast will get cancelled now. They said: “This will be axed after this series oh gosh.” One more called it the “first and last debrief”.

Another TikTok shared a picture of Toni on the podcast, and said: “I fear she just ruined her career.” Toni doesn’t seem too bothered though, as she sarcastically replied: “See you same time tomorrow 💋”. Oh dear.

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