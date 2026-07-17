The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

3 hours ago

Officials in Ohio are still investigating the Siders family, but they could be locked behind bars for nearly 200 years if found guilty on 16 counts of child endangerment.

Seeking to carry out an arrest warrant for Gary Siders Jr, police in Hamden discovered 16 kids living in a tiny, bug-riddled 12-by-12 room. The kids, aged between 17 months and 18, were “feral”, first responders said, with the Attorney General admitting that the smell would stay with him.

Gary Siders Jr, his wife, Elizabeth Siders, and his parents were arrested on the spot. Though a gag order is now in place to prevent officials from talking about the case, and specifically Gary Jr, we’ve already learned so much information.

Here are the pictures released so far.

The mugshots seen across the world

When the story first broke, officials in the States used “inflammatory” language to describe the story, and it went viral. Quickly afterwards, the mugshots of the adult family members made their way online.

We got other looks at the family during a court hearing

At a court hearing, which the family were seen at via video conference, they waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Essentially, it means the case moves straight to a grand jury where potential formal indictments could be brought forward.

Elizabeth Siders looked so different a few years ago

After the story broke, people began to dive deep into the Facebook accounts of family members, friends, and the local Hamden community. There, they found a picture of mum Elizabeth Siders that was posted in 2020 alongside a birthday message. It’s not clear when the photo was taken, but when it was posted, Elizabeth was already a mother of nine.

“Happy Birthday to my daughter Elizabeth it [sic] hard to believe. My youngest [sic] is 28 today love you mom and dad,” the caption read.

There were other pictures of the grandparents as well

In these pictures taken from a family member on Facebook, Christina Siders and Gary Siders Sr can be seen. The energy is completely different to the mugshots.

There’s another picture where they’re young

This picture, also from Facebook, also shows Christina and Gary Sr.

Photos of their house were everywhere

There are a few pictures of the Siders family home swirling about the internet, but the vast majority of them are fake.

That being said, WSYX did an AI rendering of what it could have been like in that tiny room. It showed the 16 kids with barely any space to move around.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Facebook and Southern Ohio Regional Jail