The Tab

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

They’ve changed so much in recent years

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Officials in Ohio are still investigating the Siders family, but they could be locked behind bars for nearly 200 years if found guilty on 16 counts of child endangerment.

Seeking to carry out an arrest warrant for Gary Siders Jr, police in Hamden discovered 16 kids living in a tiny, bug-riddled 12-by-12 room. The kids, aged between 17 months and 18, were “feral”, first responders said, with the Attorney General admitting that the smell would stay with him.

Gary Siders Jr, his wife, Elizabeth Siders, and his parents were arrested on the spot. Though a gag order is now in place to prevent officials from talking about the case, and specifically Gary Jr, we’ve already learned so much information.

Here are the pictures released so far.

The mugshots seen across the world

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

When the story first broke, officials in the States used “inflammatory” language to describe the story, and it went viral. Quickly afterwards, the mugshots of the adult family members made their way online.

We got other looks at the family during a court hearing

At a court hearing, which the family were seen at via video conference, they waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Essentially, it means the case moves straight to a grand jury where potential formal indictments could be brought forward.

Elizabeth Siders looked so different a few years ago

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

After the story broke, people began to dive deep into the Facebook accounts of family members, friends, and the local Hamden community. There, they found a picture of mum Elizabeth Siders that was posted in 2020 alongside a birthday message. It’s not clear when the photo was taken, but when it was posted, Elizabeth was already a mother of nine.

“Happy Birthday to my daughter Elizabeth it [sic] hard to believe. My youngest [sic] is 28 today love you mom and dad,” the caption read.

There were other pictures of the grandparents as well

In these pictures taken from a family member on Facebook, Christina Siders and Gary Siders Sr can be seen. The energy is completely different to the mugshots.

There’s another picture where they’re young

Credit: Facebook

This picture, also from Facebook, also shows Christina and Gary Sr.

Photos of their house were everywhere

WSYX

Credit: WSYX

There are a few pictures of the Siders family home swirling about the internet, but the vast majority of them are fake.

That being said, WSYX did an AI rendering of what it could have been like in that tiny room. It showed the 16 kids with barely any space to move around.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Facebook and Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

18 kids later: All the details we’ve learned about Elizabeth and Gary Siders Jr’s relationship

Ohio pastor ‘astounded’ as he details jarring interactions with 16 rescued kids and their gran

Jobs of Ohio parents and grandparents who kept 16 kids in vile conditions have been revealed

Latest

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by falling popularity – Southampton dropped the most

Eloise O'Neill

Southampton saw the biggest fall in applicants of any Russell Group university in the 2025 UCAS cycle, with a 2.6 per cent decrease – while Exeter saw the biggest rise at 15.5 per cent

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Ellissa Bain

One man drowned after giving his life jacket to his wife

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

Kieran Galpin

They’ve changed so much in recent years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

Hayley Soen

‘I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money’

Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

Ellissa Bain

He has shared a statement

gymshark bratz event

‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’

Anna Williamson

The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station

More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

Hayley Soen

Police are looking at photo and video evidence

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Kieran Galpin

‘This doesn’t appear to be a rebound’

Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work her out

Ellie speaks out about why she left Love Island and where she and Finley really stand now

Hayley Soen

‘Leaving was the only and the best option for me’

Ditch the bouquet: graduation gifts they won’t have to lug around all day

Hannah Auckland

Flowers are the classic, go-to graduation gift, but they can quickly turn into a beautiful burden

Love Island 2026 cast who have had surgery

All the Love Island 2026 cast members who spent an absolute fortune on surgery before the show

Hayley Soen

One spent £14k, and another spent nearly a grand just on hair extensions

Dark details about Costa Concordia crash that Netflix left out of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Kieran Galpin

The song from Titanic was playing on the speakers

The final Costa Concordia victim wasn’t discovered until three years after the tragedy

Hayley Soen

He had gone back in an attempt to save more people

What a cruise ship helmsman is and why he was blamed for the Costa Concordia disaster

Ellissa Bain

He had a vital role

Harrowing accounts from the Costa Concordia passengers who swam 100m back to shore

Ellissa Bain

‘We were running out of options’

Are aliens stopping for a Welsh cake? Cardiff ranks in the UK top 10 for UFO sightings

Harry Youlten

Certainly an excuse for missing a lecture

Matching each Taylor Swift album to a Durham college

Natasha Ranawake

An updated version (relevant until her next album)

Love Island’s Sean wrote this cringe song to ask Lola to be his GF, and now my ears are bleeding

Kieran Galpin

He sang it on a podcast, and the lyrics really are… unique

Jude bellingham messi argument

Jude Bellingham reveals exactly what he said to Messi that sparked last night’s pitch scuffle

Anna Williamson

The England midfielder was seen smiling after exchanging words with Lionel Messi at halftime