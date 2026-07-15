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Jobs of Ohio parents and grandparents who kept 16 kids in vile conditions have been revealed

They were paying rent

Ellissa Bain | News
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In the latest update, the jobs and financial situation of the parents and grandparents who kept 16 children in “deplorable” conditions at a home in Ohio have been revealed.

16 children were rescued from a home in rural Hamden last week. Police were searching the house under a warrant for a separate public indency case involving the father when they found 16 children aged between one and 18 confined to one 12-foot room.

Officers described the scene as “pure evil” and said the children were living in “third world” conditions, surrounded by human waste. Attorney General Andy Wilson said they “looked like almost feral animals”. Seven of the children were taken to hospitals in Columbus, and two were flown to level one trauma centres by helicopter.

The children’s parents and grandparents, Gary Siders Jr, 36, Elizabeth Siders, 33, Gary Siders Sr, 73, Christina Siders, 77, were all been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. The grandfather has now been released due to medical conditions and remains in hospital.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

The jobs and financial position of the Siders family have been revealed

It has now been revealed that the only one working in the family was the father, Gary Jr Siders, who reportedly had a job as a DoorDash driver. Although, it’s not clear whether he was working at the time that the kids were rescued, it has been reported that he may have left that job and been unemployed.

His wife Elizabeth Siders was a full-time mother to the children, and the grandparents, Gary Sr Siders and Christine Siders, were receiving benefits from the state.

“Only the grandparents were being supported by the state. I don’t think that Gary Siders was even working, but if he was working, he was working as a DoorDash driver or delivery driver,” independent crime and entertainment reporter Lauren Conlin said on Chris Cuomo’s podcast Cuomo Crime Time.

“Grandpa and grandma were the only ones I’m aware of that were receiving benefits at the time of this incident,” Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer told reporters as per WOUB. He also confirmed that the family “were paying rent” as tenants and had no relation to the owners of the home.

Strangely, the grandparents were receiving state benefits, yet the children weren’t visible on any government systems, with no school records, medical records or Child Protective Services involvement.

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Featured image credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
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