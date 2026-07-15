The Tab

Serious update in 16 Siders kids’ case as judge issues gag order over two specific incidents

The ‘reasonable constraints are necessary’

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A judge in Vinton County has issued a serious gag order on the Siders case after lawyers for the family urged people to let the legal process play out.

Gary Siders Sr, Christina Siders, Gary Siders Jr, and Elizabeth Siders were all arrested earlier this month and charged with a second-degree felony of child endangerment. They’ve yet to comment on the case publicly, but their lawyers have issued a number of statements.

“I think the big thing with that is it doesn’t jive with the way that this case has been characterised in the public. When you use language like ‘feral kids’, you’re imagining people that have been isolated away from human contact,” Elizabeth Siders’ attorney, Tom Stolley, said.

“People who have never interacted with any sort of social media, with the internet, with humans outside of their own home, or even humans in general, who completely lack the ability to use language. There’s nothing to suggest that that is the case here. And in fact, we’ve seen some things to contradict that.”

Officials like Attorney General Andy Wilson and Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain have also commented on the case, but it’s sparked a little trouble.

Why was the gag order issued in the Siders case?

This week, a judge in Vinton County approved a gag order proposed by the lawyer representing dad Gary Siders Jr, Lee Roberts Jr. In it, the attorney referenced multiple statements from officials that he deemed “inflammatory”, and the judge agreed.

The order reads: “The Court finds, given the publicity thus far, that any statements made to media by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Vinton County Clerk of Courts and the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, and any other party related to the investigation or prosecution of the alleged crimes, including Defense Counsel, would create a reasonable likelihood of prejudicial pretrial publicity which may impact the ability to impanel an impartial jury. The Court finds the following least restrictive and reasonable constraints are necessary to avoid any potential prejudice, whether real or perceived to protect the judicial process.

“Therefore, in the administration of justice and to protect the rights of the Defendant from prejudice during this proceeding, and interests of the State, the Court hereby prohibits all parties to this action, any attorneys and respective staff connected with this case in any manner, all court personnel and any public official from disseminating information and/or commenting; discussing; or otherwise opining on the merits, defenses, facts, or any other matters relating to this case outside of the hearings in this matter and/or pleadings to be filed in this matter.”

Specifically, the judge pointed to comments made by Attorney General Andy Wilson and Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain when the story first broke earlier in July.

“We didn’t know there were going to be 16 kids there. It’s the type of thing that we’re not used to seeing here in America. Pure evil,” the Attorney General said. “Some of these children couldn’t even speak. They looked like almost feral animals. It was terrible.”

Similarly, the sheriff claimed: “Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children. Just a disgusting scene.”

The gag order also addressed a number of concerns Tom Stolley had about the case and whether or not there could be a truly objective trial.

“When we have language like ‘pure evil,’ it is important that we combat that language with [the principle of] innocent until proven guilty,” he argued.

The new legal restriction has halted all future updates on the case, with Gary Jr’s lawyer stating that it prevents him from issuing statements. It’s unclear if the order will affect public information requests, ABC reported.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Tiny room recreated in simulation shows ‘deplorable’ conditions for 16 children in Ohio home

From 2008 to 2026: Chain of events before the Siders got arrested and 16 Ohio kids were rescued

The full ‘deplorable’ picture: Every detail we’ve learned about Siders family and their 16 kids

Latest

‘Unbelievably unfair’: Ticket ‘glitch’ stops UoY students buying additional graduation tickets

Hannah Rambour

Students were informed via email that they were unable to purchase tickets to their own ceremonies due to the error

Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Anna Williamson

Once again, her red carpet premiere looks are insane

Ohio pastor ‘astounded’ as he details jarring interactions with 16 rescued kids and their gran

Kieran Galpin

His interactions were so different to what officials have said

Nearly 4,000 humanities jobs lost in a year – here are the Russell Group unis making cuts

Eloise O'Neill

Exeter is cutting 150 humanities jobs despite its own annual report claiming ‘a year of continued financial stability’ – while Nottingham risks leaving the East Midlands with no language degrees

The dad and son who do gay OnlyFans have returned, and somehow the videos are even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

‘The best father I could wish for’

The clock is ticking! Here’s exactly how to save your Snapchat memories before it’s too late

Anna Williamson

This process is a procrastinator’s worst nightmare

The quiet $112k rural home that has now been dubbed Ohio’s ‘House of Horrors’

Hayley Soen

The five-room house was home to the Siders family and their 16 children

5 things guaranteed to happen at graduation

Hannah Auckland

Don’t worry, it’s a rite of passage to violently trip on stage x

University of Edinburgh graduate with rare brain tumour to compete at Commonwealth Games

Phoebe Davies

Archie Goodburn became a campaigner for better support and funding for brain tumour research after his diagnosis in 2024

Maps

Wait! It turns out the world map we all know is completely wrong, and lowkey racist?

Kieran Galpin

The world map being racist was not on my bingo card

Princes Street closure to continue into Edinburgh Fringe after Debenhams fire

Phoebe Davies

The council advised people to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys

The three items on new McDonald’s Caesar menu everyone’s totally freaking out about

Ellissa Bain

It sounds so good

Burnt, bitten and bashed by peasants: How every dragon tragically dies in House of the Dragon

Kieran Galpin

I don’t think my heart can take this

Cardiff University pays £700k settling student complaints about strikes and marking delays

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff University received over 1,000 complaints from students

Warwick launches new STEM racing centre in F1 partnership to inspire future engineers

Isabella Link

Warwick is partnering with STEM Racing, Maaden and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team

Jobs of Ohio parents and grandparents who kept 16 kids in vile conditions have been revealed

Ellissa Bain

They were paying rent

Breaking: Another Love Island 2026 cast member has QUIT the show

Hayley Soen

This close to the final!

Serious update in 16 Siders kids’ case as judge issues gag order over two specific incidents

Kieran Galpin

The ‘reasonable constraints are necessary’

Elicia’s dad lashes out at Love Island’s Finley and Ellie in ‘disgusting’ x-rated rant

Ellissa Bain

He called them vile names in the ‘inappropriate’ video

Tiny room recreated in simulation shows ‘deplorable’ conditions for 16 children in Ohio home

Hayley Soen

‘It breaks my heart that someone had to endure this’