Elicia’s dad lashes out at Love Island’s Finley and Ellie in ‘disgusting’ x-rated rant

7 hours ago

Elicia’s dad has taken a swipe at Finley and Ellie in a vile rant shared on TikTok this week, after what’s been going down on Love Island with his daughter.

The 23-year-old from Rotherham came in as a bombshell and immediately shared her interest in Finley, which he was very much entertaining. It came as a shock to everyone because he and Ellie had a good thing going, and people thought they were getting serious.

Finley kept on getting to know Elicia and playing the two girls against each other, leaving Ellie absolutely fuming and extremely hurt. Then, he suddenly decided he didn’t want Elicia anymore and dropped her after leading her on for days, which left the bombshell crying too.

Elicia’s dad obviously wasn’t very happy with the way his daughter was treated and went on TikTok to share a disgusting tirade aimed at Finley and Ellie, where he called both of them abhorrent names.

“Yeah you deaded it. You sheep sh**ging Welsh motherfu**er. You tell him Elicia,” he said in the video. “You’re my daughter, I don’t want you with a Welsh fu**ing sheep sh**ger anyway.”

Taking a swipe at Ellie, he then added: “Let him go with that Scottish bi**h. Fuck you. Look at the state of him. F**k him. He’s a Welsh wa**ing motherfu**ing sheep sha**er. Motherf**ker.”

Elicia’s dad ended the video by making a “baaa” noise like a sheep. He has since deleted the video, which people are calling “disgusting,” “inappropriate” and “unhinged”. However, copies of it are still circling the internet.

Finley is being called out for the way he treated both girls in the triangle, leading them on and not making a decision about what he really wanted, but he didn’t deserve to be called that. Elicia’s father has since shared another video joking about all the things he wants when his daughter wins the £50k prize money.

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Featured image credit: ITV