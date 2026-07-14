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How Ormund Hightower dies House of the Dragon books

We already can’t stand him, so here’s how Ormund Hightower dies in House of the Dragon books

I can’t wait to watch it on screen

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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I’m sorry, but Ormund Hightower has wasted absolutely no time making himself unlikeable in House of the Dragon. He’s arrogant, thinks everyone else is beneath him and, basically, believes the Hightowers should be the ones running Westeros.

He’s also got some seriously dangerous plans for Daeron Targaryen, so it’s probably safe to say loads of viewers won’t be too upset when his story finally comes to an end.

So, here’s exactly how Ormund dies in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Ormund becomes one of Rhaenyra’s biggest enemies

How Ormund Hightower dies House of the Dragon books

via HBO

After Rhaenyra takes King’s Landing, the war is far from over. Aegon II and Aemond are still alive, and Ormund continues leading the massive Hightower army through the Reach.

He captures Tumbleton and turns it into a key base for the Greens. At the same time, he starts putting all his faith in Daeron Targaryen rather than Aegon or Aemond.

In the show, Ormund even tells Daeron that he has raised him “in the light of the Seven” and claims the young prince is better than the rest of his family. He believes Daeron is the future of Westeros, while also making it pretty clear he looks down on the Targaryens despite fighting for them.

Rhaenyra sends dragons to stop him

In Fire & Blood, Ormund’s growing army becomes one of the biggest threats to Rhaenyra’s rule. Lord Corlys Velaryon suggests offering pardons to the great houses still fighting against her, including House Hightower. Daemon, however, completely disagrees and argues that traitors shouldn’t be forgiven.

Rhaenyra ends up taking a middle path. She sends Daemon to hunt down Aemond, while newly chosen dragonriders Hugh Hammer and Ulf White are ordered to deal with Daeron and Ormund’s army.

At the same time, around 6,000 of Rhaenyra’s soldiers, including the famous Winter Wolves from the North, march on Tumbleton, even though they’re badly outnumbered.

Ormund is killed during the First Battle of Tumbleton

How Ormund Hightower dies House of the Dragon books

via HBO

When the battle begins, chaos breaks out across Tumbleton. In the book, Ormund is killed by Lord Roderick Dustin, better known as Roddy the Ruin. The Northern lord fights his way through hundreds of enemy soldiers before finally reaching the Hightower commander.

Once Ormund falls, his army begins to lose its organisation. Their banners fall, their lines break apart, and, for a brief moment, it actually looks like Rhaenyra’s side might pull off an incredible victory.

After all his speeches about Hightower superiority, it’s a pretty fitting end. I can’t wait to watch it on screen.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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