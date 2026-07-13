Everyone thinks Sunfyre died in House of the Dragon, but these six reasons ‘prove’ he is alive

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House of the Dragon season three has given us loads to talk about already, but one of the biggest questions right now is whether Sunfyre is actually dead or alive.

For the longest time, it felt like Aegon’s dragon had died after the Battle of Rook’s Rest. Characters kept talking about him as though he was gone, and we hadn’t seen him since his brutal fight with Meleys and Vhagar.

But then episode four changed everything. When Aegon and Larys return to Rook’s Rest, Aegon is convinced Sunfyre is still alive, even though the dragon looks close to death. So, was everyone wrong?

There are actually quite a few reasons that suggest Sunfyre might still be alive after all.

1. Aegon is certain Sunfyre is still alive

When Aegon finds Sunfyre lying badly injured near Rook’s Rest, he immediately insists his dragon is still alive. Larys clearly doesn’t agree because Sunfyre barely moves and looks lifeless, but Aegon never wavers.

We’ve seen throughout House of the Dragon that dragons and their riders share an incredibly strong bond. The series has never fully explained how it works, but it’s clear they have a connection unlike anything else. So, if anyone would know whether Sunfyre still has life left in him, it’s probably Aegon.

2. Sunfyre’s death has never actually been confirmed

Loads of people remember Sunfyre being declared dead, but that’s not exactly what happened. After the Battle of Rook’s Rest in season two, Criston Cole tells Alicent that Sunfyre was left behind and was “long in the dying.” That’s a pretty important detail because it suggests the dragon was still alive when they left him.

Later on, Rhaenyra speaks as though Sunfyre has died, and Daemon also refers to the dragon as being dead. But neither of them actually saw what happened after the battle. They’re relying on reports.

3. The show deliberately brought Sunfyre back

If the writers wanted viewers to believe Sunfyre died back in season two, there wasn’t really any need to show him again. Instead, season three takes Aegon back to Rook’s Rest and gives us an emotional reunion with his dragon.

The camera lingers on Sunfyre while Aegon refuses to leave him behind. Rather than giving us closure, the scene actually creates even more questions about whether the dragon is still hanging on. It feels like a very deliberate choice.

4. Sunfyre doesn’t look like Meleys

Later in episode four, we see Meleys, Rhaenys’ dragon, lying dead at Rook’s Rest. Her body clearly looks lifeless. Sunfyre, meanwhile, looks horribly injured, but noticeably different.

Both dragons fell during the same battle, so you’d expect them to look fairly similar if they had both died that day. Instead, Sunfyre still appears to have some life left in him, which could be another deliberate clue from the writers.

5. Fire & Blood says Sunfyre survives

In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Sunfyre doesn’t die during the Battle of Rook’s Rest. Instead, he survives despite suffering horrific injuries, including severe damage to one of his wings.

He stays near the battlefield while slowly recovering, fed by the soldiers left to guard him. Eventually, his wing heals badly enough that he can fly again, although never properly.

Of course, House of the Dragon has already changed plenty from the books, so this isn’t definite proof. But with all the other clues combined, this does seem pretty convincing.

6. Game of Thrones already spoiled what happens

One of the biggest clues is actually from Game of Thrones. Way back in season three, episode four, Joffrey Baratheon accidentally spoiled one of the biggest plot points from the Dance of the Dragons while showing Margaery Tyrell around the Red Keep.

He says, “Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather his dragon. It ate her while her son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts right down there.”

So, House of the Dragon is unlikely to change this because it would create a huge plot hole.

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