The real height of OF’s Mia Z, and the mega filthy reason she’s going viral for her ‘collection’

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Twitter is an odd place at the best of times, but tell me why my feed is plagued by OnlyFans model Mia Z, someone called Sasha Prasad, and some men that put the Jolly Green Giant to shame.

So these viral Twitter posts take several forms, but they all use the same pictures. It’s a p*rnstar/OnlyFans girly called Mia Z, real name Sasha Prasad, standing alongside four admittedly massive men.

“She’s collecting giants like Pokémon cards,” one post, which got 6.6 million views, read.

Another, which was viewed 2.1 million times, wrote: “One cutie vs. 4 giants… pure chaos.”

After seeing her face dozens of times, I’ve done some digging.

One cutie vs 4 giants🥶 Chaos☠️✨🌟 pic.twitter.com/SrACDSoRVK — Mr Mask (@MrMaskworld) July 11, 2026

Who is Mia Z?

Mia Z, a self-declared “petite doll”, is a Fijian Indian OnlyFans model with 307k followers on Twitter, where she promotes her spicy page. She is 20-years-old.

Mia made her start with typical influencer videos, becoming known for lifestyle, travel, and fashion content, according to her fans on Twitter. Then she made the jump to OnlyFans, and is ranked 234 in the world on P*rnhub.

“Fetish and kink-friendly,” her OF bio reads. “Nudes. Come chat with me. Customs. Rewards for renewed subscriptions occasionally. I post on my general page too. I offer a wide variety of pay per views such as B/G, G/G, G/G/B, SOLOS, JOIs, and many more… Please have some patience when you message me I’m only one person managing everything, no AI, just authentic real me.”

She’s collecting giants like Pokémon cards.💀 pic.twitter.com/46oydRiFko — Purnima (@ApkiPurnima) July 13, 2026

What is Mia Z’s actual height?

There are some wild claims on Twitter right now, with some suggesting that Mia is just under three feet tall. That’s not the case, and she’s actually 4’11, according to her own OF page.

Why has she gone viral?

Given her petite height, Mia Z has gone viral for working with the biggest men in adult entertainment – I’m talking height more than the other thing, but that too.

In the viral posts I mentioned above, Mia is seen standing alongside two of the biggest: Girthmasterr and Lil Golo. The third and fourth spots alternate between Mike Williams, a bald OF model that I am struggling to identify, and a guy called Albert Valentine. It seems that Mia was in a relationship with Mike for some time, but it’s unclear if they’re still together.

Mia and her legion of giant men are going viral for one very simple reason: The staggering height difference. Most of these men are 6’5 or over, so it’s very noticeable.

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Featured image credit: Mia Z