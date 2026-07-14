The Tab

The real height of OF’s Mia Z, and the mega filthy reason she’s going viral for her ‘collection’

The internet is an exceedingly odd place

Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Twitter is an odd place at the best of times, but tell me why my feed is plagued by OnlyFans model Mia Z, someone called Sasha Prasad, and some men that put the Jolly Green Giant to shame.

So these viral Twitter posts take several forms, but they all use the same pictures. It’s a p*rnstar/OnlyFans girly called Mia Z, real name Sasha Prasad, standing alongside four admittedly massive men.

“She’s collecting giants like Pokémon cards,” one post, which got 6.6 million views, read.

Another, which was viewed 2.1 million times, wrote: “One cutie vs. 4 giants… pure chaos.”

After seeing her face dozens of times, I’ve done some digging.

Who is Mia Z?

Mia Z, a self-declared “petite doll”, is a Fijian Indian OnlyFans model with 307k followers on Twitter, where she promotes her spicy page. She is 20-years-old.

Mia made her start with typical influencer videos, becoming known for lifestyle, travel, and fashion content, according to her fans on Twitter. Then she made the jump to OnlyFans, and is ranked 234 in the world on P*rnhub.

“Fetish and kink-friendly,” her OF bio reads. “Nudes. Come chat with me. Customs. Rewards for renewed subscriptions occasionally. I post on my general page too. I offer a wide variety of pay per views such as B/G, G/G, G/G/B, SOLOS, JOIs, and many more… Please have some patience when you message me I’m only one person managing everything, no AI, just authentic real me.”

What is Mia Z’s actual height?

There are some wild claims on Twitter right now, with some suggesting that Mia is just under three feet tall. That’s not the case, and she’s actually 4’11, according to her own OF page.

Why has she gone viral?

@miaaaz1234

Roarrrrr

♬ original sound – 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙜𝙪𝙣

Given her petite height, Mia Z has gone viral for working with the biggest men in adult entertainment – I’m talking height more than the other thing, but that too.

In the viral posts I mentioned above, Mia is seen standing alongside two of the biggest: Girthmasterr and Lil Golo. The third and fourth spots alternate between Mike Williams, a bald OF model that I am struggling to identify, and a guy called Albert Valentine. It seems that Mia was in a relationship with Mike for some time, but it’s unclear if they’re still together.

Mia and her legion of giant men are going viral for one very simple reason: The staggering height difference. Most of these men are 6’5 or over, so it’s very noticeable.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Mia Z

More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Viral girl who impersonated Ariana Grande on OnlyFans reveals humbling DM she got from singer

Beau DeMayo

Was Beau DeMayo fired from X-Men ’97 for filthy OnlyFans vids? The ‘egregious’ findings

TikTok journalist who swapped ‘dream’ NYC career for OnlyFans says it ‘saved her life’

Latest

Radio 1’s Big Weekend may be in Cardiff next year – here’s who uni students want to hear

Christa Heinlein

If the rumours are true, Cardiff could be getting the biggest party in the UK next summer

Ohio child endangerment case is heading to court: So what happens next for the Siders family?

Hayley Soen

All four waived their preliminary hearings

The real height of OF’s Mia Z, and the mega filthy reason she’s going viral for her ‘collection’

Kieran Galpin

The internet is an exceedingly odd place

£225 to £2,285: The most expensive outfits the Love Island 2026 girlies have worn, ranked

Ellissa Bain

One of Martha’s dresses was Saint Laurent

Daveigh Chase estate who will inherit

Daveigh Chase left behind a huge six-figure estate, and here’s who is expected to inherit it now

Suchismita Ghosh

She did not leave a will

Resurfaced court filings share sad insight into lives of the 16 ‘habitually truant’ Siders kids

Kieran Galpin

The complaints were filed five years before the kids’ rescue

Charleen reveals secret chats and plans made with Kavan on Love Island and it changes everything

Hayley Soen

There was sooooo much we didn’t see

Zoe Sugg’s donkey sanctuary plans wrecked by possible ancient ruins in bizarre update

Ellissa Bain

They can’t start work until archaeologists investigate

Millie Court

Omg! Millie Court is apparently dating someone new, and he’s a reality TV star as well

Hayley Soen

They’ve posted together on Instagram

police inside Ohio home 16 kids rescued

What police found inside Ohio home where 16 children were rescued is deeply upsetting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was terrible’

The Sluts

I’ve read the book everyone wants to ban, and it’s way more disturbing than I thought

Kieran Galpin

The hardest of trigger warnings for this one

Love Island’s Lola revealed her dream job and viewers are calling it ‘disgusting’

Anna Williamson

Fitzy’s reaction said it all

Lorenzo’s family reveals brutal reason he and Love Island’s Jasmine would never work in real life

Suchismita Ghosh

Well, there goes my Jorenzo dream

Wildfire near Durham University sports ground under police investigation

Charlotte Morgan

Firefighters put out the blaze in just over 40 minutes, with the cause still unknown

manchester fire smoke

Smoke seen across Manchester as wildfires continue to burn

Jessica Berry

A blaze has been burning at Dovestone Reservoir since Saturday

Homes evacuated as huge wildfire continues across Wales in Conwy, Gwynedd and Flintshire

Sienna Wilson

The fire began on Sunday morning

‘A giant red flag’: Newly released details about 16 Ohio children could have prevented the tragedy

Hayley Soen

What was missed is now coming under question

Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Gary Siders Sr’s role in 16 kids rescued from bug-infested home, as he’s released by police

Kieran Galpin

His lawyer has spoken out

Here are all the cursed videos and pics from Bonnie Blue’s baby-themed ‘milk me’ stunt

Kieran Galpin

You don’t even want to know what she was doing with the ‘fluids’

Meet Rafe Colman Chadwick: The University of York student running the length of the UK for charity

Hannah Rambour

Rafe is attempting to run 800 miles to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his father