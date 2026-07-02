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TikTok journalist who swapped ‘dream’ NYC career for OnlyFans says it ‘saved her life’

Lucy Blanc earned up to £6k a month when she was 20, before quitting to create adult content

Hannah Rambour | Entertainment
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At 20, Lucy Blanc was TikTok famous, earning upwards of £6,000 monthly. By 22, she was living the dream life, working as a journalist in New York City. Now, at 25, she’s given it all up and become one of the top earners on OnlyFans.

To many, the career U-turn seems as though Lucy threw her up-and-coming career away. However, the real reasons behind her decision are actually heartbreaking.

Lucy Blanc rose to TikTok fame during the pandemic

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A post shared by LUCY BLANC (@lucyblanc_)

Lucy Blanc is well known to those of us who were chronically online during the pandemic for her comedic skits and impression videos. Like many young people in 2020, Lucy turned to TikTok to produce an income stream and cure boredom in the midst of lockdown. She went on to become one of the lucky few who managed to become TikTok famous.

Speaking to the The Times, Lucy shared how this felt like her first success. Despite being privately educated at a boarding school in Hertfordshire, the typical university pipeline was not for her. She dropped out of her art degree at Loughborough University after just one year, as the stress became to much for her amidst an ADHD diagnosis.

However, in 2020 Lucy quickly found fame on TikTok, going  from 25,000 followers to upwards of half a million in a matter of months. Earning a monthly income between £3,000 and £6,000, figures which many 20-year-olds can only dream of.

It was her TikTok fame that resulted in her receiving her dream job offer, working as video producer for a newspaper in New York.

Her dream job in journalism turned into her nightmare

Despite achieving the dream life of living and working in New York by 22, Lucy’s dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

Even though earning the job, moving to America and being quickly promoted was a huge success in itself, Lucy was forced to give it all up.

She explained how her work environment shifted when she received a new boss, expressing that to her, “he was a bully”. In fact, Lucy doubled down on this claim, arguing that such description is actually an “understatement”. The negative shift in the work place environment left Lucy with no other choice but to quit and return to the UK.

It was this decision which resulted in her starting an OnlyFans account.

Lucy turned to OnlyFans to improve her financial situation

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A post shared by LUCY BLANC (@lucyblanc_)

Her sudden departure from her dream life in the US left Lucy broke, as the cost of her return to the UK striped her of £6,000 in order to”break the lease on my apartment, buy flights home, ship all my belongings and pay by final US taxes.”

By the time she home her credit cards were maxed out and she was jobless.

Despite hesitations due peoples judgements and the fear of being stereotyped for doing OnlyFans, she started producing content on the sight.

Through advertising her new page via her Instagram which still retained 45,000 followers, Lucy became an instant success. Within just two days of publishing on the sight she had earned enough money to pay off her tuition fees for her journalism course. Lucy earned $1,500 dollars (£1,124) in her first day on the sight and a further $2,500 (£1,874) on her second; earning more then she had previously earned monthly of TikTok.

Lucy said OnlyFans ‘saved my life’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LUCY BLANC (@lucyblanc_)

However, this success has not come without Lucy’s boundaries being tested, she was open and honest in sharing that she had crossed many red lines, which she previously promised herself she would not.

Quickly after joining the sight Lucy went from posting underwear pics to topless ones. Despite this, Lucy argues that she remains aware of the dangers of sharing explicit content. While she had continued to test the boundaries on what X-rated content she is willing to produce, she noted that she aware that fulfilling some requests could result in her images ending up on the dark web, a fate she aims to avoid.

Even so, Lucy has been highly successful on the app, earning £250,000 in her first year – £80,000 coming from one subscriber alone.

Speaking on the impact of her decision to pursue a career on the sight, Lucy confided that, “It was a choice that saved my life.” Her earnings have resulted in her being able to pay off her debts and invest money to secure her future.

While the choice was not her own, Lucy expressed no regret in her change of career path.

Featured image via Instagram @lucyblanc_

More on: Celebrity OnlyFans TikTok
Hannah Rambour | Entertainment
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