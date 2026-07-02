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Caroline Flack’s close friends share emotional statement after her brother is found dead

They have urged anyone struggling to reach out for help

Ellissa Bain | News
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Following the sad death of Caroline Flack’s brother in a suspected suicide, her friends have shared an emotional statement on social media. It comes just six years after the TV presenter tragically took her own life.

Paul Flack, 55, was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on Father’s Day, 21st June, and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where he sadly died. An inquest has been opened into his death at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on 29th June. He was an artist and graphic designer, and is survived by his partner and two children.

Norfolk Police said: “Officers were called by ambulance after concerns for the safety of a man in his 50s at a property in Sandringham Road. He was taken by ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead at 10.44pm. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.”

Credit: Instagram

On the official Flackstock Instagram page, the festival created to celebrate the life of Caroline, her friends Dawn, Nat, Sarah, Anna and Katie, shared a heartbreaking statement.

“We are beyond heartbroken by Paul Flack’s passing. We loved Paul so deeply, and this news has shattered us all. Paul was funny, kind and loving. He gave the best hugs and had the most brilliant laugh. We will miss him so much,” they said.

“Flackstock exists as a festival to give people hope. To remember those who have been lost, and to hold a hand out to anyone who is struggling. This news is hard to hear and hard to share. Right now, our focus is supporting the Flack family however we can, so please bear with us while we grieve someone we loved so very, very much.”

They then shared the Samarians’ phone number and urged anyone who is struggling to call them. “If you are struggling, you are not alone. The Samaritans are there for you 24/7 on 116 123. Please take care of each other, and be kind. Dawn, Nat, Sarah, Anna and Katie x.”

If you are struggling – help is out there. You can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | News
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