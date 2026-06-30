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Caroline Flack’s brother Paul has tragically been found dead

His final Instagram post was a tribute to his late sister

Hayley Soen | News
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Paul Flack, the brother of Caroline Flack, has died by suicide. This has been reported six years on from when the Love Island host took her own life.

55-year-old Paul was found unresponsive at his Sandringham Road home in Norwich on June 21st, and he later died at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

An inquest into his death, which came just three days after his 55th birthday, was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday. The inquest hearing is scheduled for October 23rd.

Coroner Yvonne Blake said further enquiries would be required before the circumstances surrounding his death can be fully established. Paul, who was an artist and graphic designer, is survived by his partner and two children.

Caroline and Paul Flack

via Instagram

Paul shared his last Instagram post in 2020, and it was a touching tribute to his sister Caroline, after her death. He said: “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline.”

On February 15th 2020, Caroline took her own life. She was aged 40. Paul appeared alongside his mother Christine in the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death. In the programme, Paul said that his sister was the first thing he thought of when he woke up in the morning.

According to The Independent, Paul appeared to be active in his local community. He was announced as a DJ at Norwich’s Last Pub Standing along with record label owner Henry Comb in September last year.

If you are struggling – help is out there. You can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website. 

More on: Celebrity Love Island News
Hayley Soen | News
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