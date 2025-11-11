The Tab

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

She believes she was treated differently

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Caroline Flack’s mum has claimed police made serious mistakes that contributed to the Love Island presenter’s death, saying key warnings were ignored and the case was mishandled from the start.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Christine Flack said she’s spent the last five years investigating what really happened to her daughter — and believes the system failed her.

Credit: Canva

“As a parent, we think our children are always going to be there,” she said. “I want justice for my daughter.”

Caroline took her own life in February 2020 after learning prosecutors were pressing ahead with an assault charge — despite her boyfriend Lewis Burton repeatedly saying he didn’t want the case to go to court.

The TV presenter was arrested in December 2019 after an alleged argument with Lewis. She initially received a police caution, but Christine discovered that the Met Police appealed this and pushed for formal charges instead — a decision that ultimately cost Caroline her job and peace of mind.

A domestic violence expert who reviewed the case said police “failed and applied the wrong criteria” when handling it — even claiming officers didn’t properly take notes. Christine’s findings also revealed that the detective who filed the appeal had been busy dealing with a shooting on the night of the incident.

Credit: ITV

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal reviewed the evidence and agreed the prosecution never made sense. He said the incident was a one-off with no history of violence and that pressing ahead with charges when Lewis didn’t want to complain was “unwarranted”.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Caroline’s former agent Louisa Booth claimed that a psychiatric report sent to the CPS — stating Caroline wasn’t mentally fit to go through the trial — was ignored. Christine has also claimed that the case was treated differently due to Caroline’s well-known status.

In response to Christine’s claims, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct asked the Met to apologise to Caroline’s family for the absence of a recorded rationale in the CPS appeal process. We have done so and acknowledged the impact this has had on them.”

The CPS also defended its actions, saying: “All decisions in this case were made on the basis of the medical opinion available to us at the time. A person’s celebrity status never influences whether a case is taken forward.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Love Island News
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Susan Lorincz threatens to sue Ajike Owens’ children and family in shocking handwritten letter

FBI investigates as 18-year-old dies suddenly on cruise ship in ‘mysterious’ incident

From start to finish: The dad whose daughter died as he watched p*rn has taken his life

Latest

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Two York professors win 10 million euros each for ground breaking research projects

Shannon Downing

The University of York has secured two major grants from the European Research Council

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Georgia French

Why not change a life between seminars?

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’