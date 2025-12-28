Here are seven New Year’s resolutions KCL students should have

7 hours ago

It can certainly be challenging to find a New Year’s resolution, especially when you’re still reminiscing the festivities, wondering how the year has gone by so quickly and feeling the dreaded winter assignments list pile up.



So, whether you’re a fresher or a third year, here are seven resolutions that every KCL student should have.

Go to the library more

Imagine securing a study spot in the Maughan Round Reading Room for the first time. It’s a definite aim for the year ahead and one I’m sure few of us will actually be able to successfully achieve.

Go to the gym

If you’re looking for an easy resolution, why not take up the gym? For first-year students, some KCL accommodations have free access to the gym, so it’s worth checking out and making the most of it if you haven’t already.

Don’t worry if you’re not a first year though, you can still get access to on campus gyms with their being ones conveniently located on The Strand and at London Bridge.

Attend lectures

It can be so tempting to just skip your lectures when they are criminally timetabled at 9 am and the sun hasn’t even risen yet, but attending lectures does actually help with remembering information.



If you’re not going to attend, at least stick to your promise of watching them back on lecture capture. Trust me, it will save you from some unnecessary awkward silences during your seminars.

Save money

Uni can be pricey especially in London so saving money where possible and developing financial skills can help you now as well as later on in life.

Although it can seem like a chore, weekly budgeting can make sure that you’re not overspending and have enough SFE to last the semester. If you’re still stuck, why not check out KCLSU’s Financial Literacy and Education Resources?

Spend less time on social media

TikTok and Instagram’s algorithms are literally designed to be addictive and spending too much time on these platforms may increase your anxiety and provide you with misinformation.



A great way to avoid ignoring your screen time limit is to have a friend or family member set a screen time limit password for you on these platforms, so you can’t override it.

Improve time management

I know I’ve been over an hour late to see my friends before because I was studying read: Sleeping. But working on your time management can help you improve your studies and maintain healthy friendships.



Attending classes on time (despite how tempting it is to skip them) also helps set you up for the year ahead and prevents you from getting into bad habits.

Join a new society

We all have that one society which we joined the group chat for during Freshers’ Week but never ended up going to any of the events. So why not make 2026 the year you show up?



After all, joining a society is a great way to unwind outside of your studies and to meet new people beyond your degree.

