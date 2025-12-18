Here’s which Christmas film you should watch based on your King’s degree

58 mins ago

Christmas has officially arrived at King’s College London. As the cold nips your ears and wind tries to stop you from crossing Waterloo bridge, the holiday season is for sure a memorable one at King’s.

It’s that time of year where you get to cozy up with a blanket and hot chocolate to pretend you aren’t one bad grade away from a festive breakdown.

With caffeine, deadlines and gift shopping, knowing what Christmas Movie your degree is basically self-care at this point. So, here is your guide as to what Christmas film you are, based on your King’s degree.

Home Alone- physics

Physics students are always doing complicated calculations, accidentally injuring themselves and building contraptions out of random household objects instead of doing their coursework.

Like Kevin McCallister, they’d absolutely engineer a booby-trap labyrinth if left unsupervised for 24 hours. Physics students tell everyone they know what they’re doing, but we all know that they survive purely through vibes and accidental brilliance.

The Grinch- finance

No one else could relate more deeply to a grouchy, green creature who loves money, hates noise and emotionally crashes every December.

Finance students spend ninety per cent of the semester grinding and the other ten per cent main charactering their way through networking events. Just like the Grinch, their heart might grow three sizes one day. Let’s just hope it isn’t proportionate to their LinkedIn connections.

Love Actually- law

Law students are in every storyline, everywhere, all the time. They’re overcommitted, chronically stressed and one bad day away from word-vomiting legal statutes in casual conversation.

Like the film Love Actually, they juggle chaos, fifteen plot lines and at least three doomed situationships. They also spend 80 per cent of their time reading about strangers’ problems, while theirs keep piling up.

The Holiday- english literature

English literature students spend the whole year romanticising their lives to cope with the crippling coursework.

They are just like The Holiday: Dramatic, poetic and a 100 per cent convinced that their next situationship is the one (even though we all know it isn’t).

They’ll write a 4,000 word reflection about it anyway, along with a metaphor-filled sad-girl poem.

Elf- business management

Business students are so Elf. They have so much confidence, but are just dilly-dallying through life.

Buddy walks into New York like every first year walks into networking events overly enthusiastic, overdressed and screaming that they are standing on business. They send LinkedIn requests like Christmas cards, to everyone and for no good reason.

A Christmas Carol- history

No degree loves suffering and analysing dead people’s life choices more than history students. We know you guys are haunted by deadlines like Scrooge is haunted by ghosts.

History students would also be visited at 3 AM by three spirits: Procrastination, caffeine and readings they need to catch up on. This film is just an excuse for them to tell everyone that actually, Dickens low-key invented the modern Christmas.

The Polar Express- computer science

Terrifying, unsettling and slightly impressive. The Polar Express is exactly like computer science.

It is overly reliant on technology, confusing to the general public and absolutely filled with moments where you feel things are wrong but can’t explain why.

The dead eyed CGI characters? That is their sleep deprived reflection in the library debugging codes.

Miracle on 34th Street- medicine

Of course medicine gets the Christmas film that’s literally one long debate about whether a man is magically Santa Claus or just clinically unwell.

Med students spend half their degree diagnosing strangers on the tube anyway, so watching professionals argue about Kris Kringle’s mental state feels like light entertainment.

If anyone is going to keep Santa functional enough to deliver presents worldwide, it’s a medic.

The Nightmare Before Christmas- politics

Politics students spend half their degree arguing about governance, legitimacy and public authority.

So, of course their Christmas film is about a skeleton staging a borderline coup to take over a holiday he absolutely did not have the mandate for.

Jack Skellington is literally a politician reinventing himself every five minutes, while Sally predicts disaster like a seasoned policy advisor. It’s chaotic and fundamentally about power, so basically a Politics degree.

The Nutcracker- classics

Classics students are festive, dramatic and obsessed with old stories, so their film has to be a retelling of a centuries old tale.

The Nutcracker is full of mythology, choreography and characters who sound like they’ve stepped straight out of a classics supervision.

Classics students love the tradition, niche references and vibes. This movie feels like studying in the Maughan with a hot chocolate and telling everyone that Latin is actually really logical. It fits the classic’s student’s definition: Whimsical, but academically terrifying.

Featured image via YouTube