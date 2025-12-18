The Tab
Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

There’s an alleged actress on TikTok called Nico Vale, and she has claimed that she was “erased” by Hollywood after witnessing something she shouldn’t have.

TikTok is home to some truly batsh*t stories, from the concept of rich people eating mermaids to that odd trend where people were trying to create life by letting boxes of food decompose. Somehow, this new saga is even more insane.

I’m sorry to say you’ll leave this article with more questions than answers.

Who is Nico Vale on TikTok?

@nicovale5843

♬ original sound – Nico Vale

With 28k followers and counting, Nico Vale began her TikTok journey back in October when she clocked someone following her. She posted the video on the platform, which included shouting “I see you” at him at the top of her lungs. She later posted a few follow-ups, claiming to have seen this unidentified man following her numerous other times.

Things took a more concerning turn later that month, when Nico began to claim that she was a popular indie actress who had been “erased” from Hollywood. She went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, telling the camera, “I used to be somebody, and now you can’t even find my name.”

At the end of October, Nico went super viral when she wrote on TikTok: “I’m Nico Vale. I’m an actress and starred in some amazing cult classic indies. Then I saw something I wasn’t supposed to. Hollywood erased me and I’ve been on the run for 10 years. I’m back and here to claim what is mine.”

@nicovale5843

♬ original sound – Nico Vale

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

As for the inciting incident, which she claimed happened on October 19 2015, there isn’t a lot of information. Nico has not revealed what she allegedly saw. She claimed she was unable to reveal the truth of the matter, but had hidden clues inside her TikToks for people to work out.

“I was erased, silenced,” she said in another video.

Some think it’s a joke, or satire

Given the serious nature of the videos and the somewhat outlandish tale of treachery and subterfuge, lots of people don’t believe what Nico Vale is claiming. She’s addressed it a number of times, questioning what purpose it would serve. She’s not naming people or companies, so she has nothing to gain.

@nicovale5843

♬ original sound – Nico Vale

Okay, so who is Nico Vale?

Nico Vale’s ongoing videos have sparked a lot of theories, questions, and reactionary videos on TikTok. A number of names keep popping up, but nothing is – or probably ever will be – confirmed.

Most recently, people are convinced she’s Lindsey Erin Pearlman, an actress who passed away in 2022. Though they do look alike, the dates don’t line up with Nico’s claims.

There’s something about doors?

The whole Nico Vale TikTok saga is getting super confusing. She keeps responding to questions about the clues, and now people are talking about the fictional Backrooms, a liminal space outside of reality where people sometimes go missing.

She’s posted a lot of videos about being lost in rooms, and about keys, which leads to what people think is the truth behind Nico Vale’s videos.

@nicovale5843

♬ original sound – Nico Vale

People think they’ve cracked the mystery

In Nico’s most recent videos, some people have commented the word “ARG” over and over again. Apparently, ARG stands for Alternate Reality Game.

In contrast to traditional video games, ARGs are based in the real world. They’re a form of transmedia storytelling, which means they aren’t based solely on one platform. The plot of ARGs is also heavily influenced not only by the creator but by the people playing the game.

@nicovale5843

♬ nothing like me – SIM

As one person explained on Reddit: “An ARG is a type of puzzle that involves elements of a fictional world, brought into the real world. The goal, generally, is to have a fan community in the real world interact with elements of the fictional world, whether it be characters, events, or even timelines. Usually, ARGs involve a series of puzzle-solving, such as deciphering codes, as well as real-world coordination.

Again, this is not confirmed, but it would explain why Nico Vale’s story is confusingly sketchy. Still, I’ve got about 1,000 questions.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Nico Vale

More on: Film TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Right, what does the viral millennial optimism TikTok trend actually mean?!

Latest

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Hebe Hancock

No seats and £13 burgers?!

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good for Steve

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

Ellamaria Viscomi

Plans to convert a historic building into student accommodations have been recommended for approval

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Suchismita Ghosh

She confirmed her exit on Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

Kieran Galpin

In actual shock rn

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Hebe Hancock

No seats and £13 burgers?!

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good for Steve

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

Ellamaria Viscomi

Plans to convert a historic building into student accommodations have been recommended for approval

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Suchismita Ghosh

She confirmed her exit on Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

Kieran Galpin

In actual shock rn