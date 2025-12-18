The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

There’s an alleged actress on TikTok called Nico Vale, and she has claimed that she was “erased” by Hollywood after witnessing something she shouldn’t have.

TikTok is home to some truly batsh*t stories, from the concept of rich people eating mermaids to that odd trend where people were trying to create life by letting boxes of food decompose. Somehow, this new saga is even more insane.

I’m sorry to say you’ll leave this article with more questions than answers.

Who is Nico Vale on TikTok?

With 28k followers and counting, Nico Vale began her TikTok journey back in October when she clocked someone following her. She posted the video on the platform, which included shouting “I see you” at him at the top of her lungs. She later posted a few follow-ups, claiming to have seen this unidentified man following her numerous other times.

Things took a more concerning turn later that month, when Nico began to claim that she was a popular indie actress who had been “erased” from Hollywood. She went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, telling the camera, “I used to be somebody, and now you can’t even find my name.”

At the end of October, Nico went super viral when she wrote on TikTok: “I’m Nico Vale. I’m an actress and starred in some amazing cult classic indies. Then I saw something I wasn’t supposed to. Hollywood erased me and I’ve been on the run for 10 years. I’m back and here to claim what is mine.”

As for the inciting incident, which she claimed happened on October 19 2015, there isn’t a lot of information. Nico has not revealed what she allegedly saw. She claimed she was unable to reveal the truth of the matter, but had hidden clues inside her TikToks for people to work out.

“I was erased, silenced,” she said in another video.

Some think it’s a joke, or satire

Given the serious nature of the videos and the somewhat outlandish tale of treachery and subterfuge, lots of people don’t believe what Nico Vale is claiming. She’s addressed it a number of times, questioning what purpose it would serve. She’s not naming people or companies, so she has nothing to gain.

Okay, so who is Nico Vale?

Nico Vale’s ongoing videos have sparked a lot of theories, questions, and reactionary videos on TikTok. A number of names keep popping up, but nothing is – or probably ever will be – confirmed.

Most recently, people are convinced she’s Lindsey Erin Pearlman, an actress who passed away in 2022. Though they do look alike, the dates don’t line up with Nico’s claims.

There’s something about doors?

The whole Nico Vale TikTok saga is getting super confusing. She keeps responding to questions about the clues, and now people are talking about the fictional Backrooms, a liminal space outside of reality where people sometimes go missing.

She’s posted a lot of videos about being lost in rooms, and about keys, which leads to what people think is the truth behind Nico Vale’s videos.

People think they’ve cracked the mystery

In Nico’s most recent videos, some people have commented the word “ARG” over and over again. Apparently, ARG stands for Alternate Reality Game.

In contrast to traditional video games, ARGs are based in the real world. They’re a form of transmedia storytelling, which means they aren’t based solely on one platform. The plot of ARGs is also heavily influenced not only by the creator but by the people playing the game.

As one person explained on Reddit: “An ARG is a type of puzzle that involves elements of a fictional world, brought into the real world. The goal, generally, is to have a fan community in the real world interact with elements of the fictional world, whether it be characters, events, or even timelines. Usually, ARGs involve a series of puzzle-solving, such as deciphering codes, as well as real-world coordination.

Again, this is not confirmed, but it would explain why Nico Vale’s story is confusingly sketchy. Still, I’ve got about 1,000 questions.

