Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

1 hour ago

Bebe Rexha is always up to some nonsense. I have to respect it really. If she isn’t randomly going to the top of the charts with a hit every five years she’s booting off about something else, beefing with Drag Race queens, shouting about her Lives being for Rexhars and bad b*tches or whatever else. An agent of chaos but a bringer of bops. Her latest batch of chaos since it’s all been very quiet on the music front is she’s getting dragged in a sort of mystified sense by everyone who saw Bebe Rexha yesterday post that she wants her fans to find her a baby daddy. Not joking.

The post was absolutely wild

Rexhars. You have a mission. Find me a baby daddy. Here is what I’m looking for:

Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)

Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up

Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) December 17, 2025

To be fair to Bebe Rexha, you can’t take away from her that she’s always upfront. She does not mince her words, and her quest for her fans to get her a baby daddy is the most direct she’s ever been.

The tweet read “Rexhars. You have a mission. Find me a baby daddy.

Here is what I’m looking for: Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me). Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don’t pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options.”

Did she get options? Who knows. Although no shade to Bebe but the refusal to pay for men or do 50/50 and a quest for someone richer than her… Has she never heard of Raya? I’m not calling her fans skint, but Bebe has a net worth of $5 million. Do the average Bebe Rexha fans know multimillionaires? I need to get IN that fandom if they do.

To be fair to Bebe Rexha though if I was single with that many followers I’d beg for a baby daddy too. Time’s ticking for me.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Bebe Rexha on Instagram.