Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

They vary quite a bit

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s talking about Simon Cowell’s new boyband December 10 after his Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Act, but what are their ages? Here’s how old all seven bandmates are in order from youngest to oldest.

Nicolas Alves – 16

Credit: Netflix

The youngest of the lot is Nicolas, who’s barely finished his GCSEs at 16 years old. He splits his time between London and Portugal and has eight years of singing experience, even performing in Junior Eurovision. Yes, that’s a thing.

Danny Bretherton – 16

Danny, who’s also 16, is the joint youngest. The teenager from Chorley in Lancashire doesn’t come from a musical family, but was encouraged by his aunt to start singing when he was just eight, as she spotted his talent.

John Fadare – 17

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John (@johndecember10)

Next up is Rochester, Kent, native John, who’s 17 years old. He’s been singing forever and even turned down a part in the brand new Paddington: The Musical to audition for Cowell’s next boy band. Luckily, it paid off.

Josh Oliver – 17

Josh is also from Chorley and is close friends with Danny. He’s 17 and has only been singing for two years, but takes inspiration from One Direction and Justin Bieber.

Seán Hayden – 18

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Seán (@seandecember10)

The next oldest is Sean at 18 years old. He’s from Dublin in Ireland and has been singing since he was four, but only realised he was good at 12 when he got cast in a lead role.

Cruz Lee-Ojo – 19

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cruz (@cruzdecember10)

Three whole years older than the youngest bandmate, Cruz is 19 and one of the most experienced. From Uxbridge in West London, he played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical.

Hendrik Christoffersen – 19

And the joint oldest is Hendrik, who’s also 19 years old. From Walsall near Birmingham, his talents clearly caught Simon’s attention because he was specifically contacted via TikTok to audition for the band.

