The Tab

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

They haven’t even released their first song yet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s newest boy band project, December 10, is already getting dragged just a week after getting together, and it’s tragic.

December 10 were formed through The Next Act, a six-episode Netflix series about Simon’s hunt to find the next big boy band. Simon was the manager for One Direction and other huge X Factor groups like Little Mix and JLS.

“If I can’t get it right now, I have to accept that I’ve lost what I had before,” Simon said in the first episode, explaining why he started the show.

He put together a group called December 10, which is made up of seven members: 19-year-olds Cruz Lee-Ojo, Hendrik Christoffersen, Seán Hayden, 17-year-olds John Fadare, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton, and 16-year-old Nicolas Alves. According to Simon, the name December 10 comes from the day the first episode of The Next Act aired, it represents the band’s anniversary. But already, they’re getting dragged all over socials.

December 10 are getting One Direction comparisons

@gracie.ayesa

#onedirection #1D #1direction #december10 #D10

♬ original sound – gracie.ayesa

People have pointed out that the band’s name, December 10, is 1D or One Direction backwards. Besides this small similarity, out of the seven members, six of them are from England and one is Irish. Sound familiar? Four out of five of One Direction was English, with Niall being the token Irish member.

There are also viral edits all over TikTok comparing the looks of the December 10 members to One Direction, pointing out that some of them look quite similar. None of the ex-One Direction members or the December 10 boys have commented on these comparisons, but they won’t be slowing down any time soon.

They’ve already beefed the BTS army

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by December 10 (@december10)

If you’ve been on the internet for any amount of time, you know not to mess with Kpop fans. Well, it looks like December 10 didn’t get the memo, as in The Next Act they compare themselves to the massive Kpop band BTS.

“If BTS can sell out Wembley stadium in flipping five minutes, we can sell out flipping Pluto,” Cruz said. When the other members of the group laughed him off, he doubled down.

“Nah, I’m being serious, they’re terrible.”

This clip was spread all over TikTok, and the comments are so ruthless.

“Damn, who fed their egos this early?” one person said.

“Mind you no one lives on Pluto,” said another comment.

The group have just done their first “live” performance by streaming on YouTube and covering Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC, and will be releasing their own music some time in 2026.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featued image via Netflix

More on: Celebrity Music Netflix One Direction
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Mila Kunis dragged acting Wake Up Dead Man

Mila Kunis is getting brutally dragged for her ‘stiff’ acting in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man

Man vs Baby real twins

Here’s why Netflix relied on multiple twins in Man vs Baby, and were they actually real?

Right, what does the viral millennial optimism TikTok trend actually mean?!

Latest
Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified