Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Simon Cowell’s newest boy band project, December 10, is already getting dragged just a week after getting together, and it’s tragic.

December 10 were formed through The Next Act, a six-episode Netflix series about Simon’s hunt to find the next big boy band. Simon was the manager for One Direction and other huge X Factor groups like Little Mix and JLS.

“If I can’t get it right now, I have to accept that I’ve lost what I had before,” Simon said in the first episode, explaining why he started the show.

He put together a group called December 10, which is made up of seven members: 19-year-olds Cruz Lee-Ojo, Hendrik Christoffersen, Seán Hayden, 17-year-olds John Fadare, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton, and 16-year-old Nicolas Alves. According to Simon, the name December 10 comes from the day the first episode of The Next Act aired, it represents the band’s anniversary. But already, they’re getting dragged all over socials.

December 10 are getting One Direction comparisons

People have pointed out that the band’s name, December 10, is 1D or One Direction backwards. Besides this small similarity, out of the seven members, six of them are from England and one is Irish. Sound familiar? Four out of five of One Direction was English, with Niall being the token Irish member.

There are also viral edits all over TikTok comparing the looks of the December 10 members to One Direction, pointing out that some of them look quite similar. None of the ex-One Direction members or the December 10 boys have commented on these comparisons, but they won’t be slowing down any time soon.

They’ve already beefed the BTS army

A post shared by December 10 (@december10)

If you’ve been on the internet for any amount of time, you know not to mess with Kpop fans. Well, it looks like December 10 didn’t get the memo, as in The Next Act they compare themselves to the massive Kpop band BTS.

“If BTS can sell out Wembley stadium in flipping five minutes, we can sell out flipping Pluto,” Cruz said. When the other members of the group laughed him off, he doubled down.

“Nah, I’m being serious, they’re terrible.”

This clip was spread all over TikTok, and the comments are so ruthless.

“Damn, who fed their egos this early?” one person said.

“Mind you no one lives on Pluto,” said another comment.

The group have just done their first “live” performance by streaming on YouTube and covering Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC, and will be releasing their own music some time in 2026.

Featued image via Netflix