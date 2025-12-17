A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

18 mins ago

Somewhere between festive catch-ups, earlier meals, and the strange calm of the in-between days, you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni. That’s exactly what Christmas break is for.

One moment you’re living independently in your own flat or house, surviving on late night caffeine and ready meals. Then the next you’re back in your childhood bedroom.

The reunions

One of the first things people do when they get home is meet up with friends from home life. These reunions are usually full of excitement, but they can also feel slightly awkward. Everyone has changed in different ways, and conversations quickly turn to comparing universities, jobs, degrees, housemates, and plans for the future.

Some friendships pick up exactly where they left off, while others feel different or require more effort. That’s completely normal. Not every friendship is meant to stay the same forever, and the important thing is enjoying the time you do spend together without putting pressure on it to feel perfect or how it used to be.

Home life

Family life is another adjustment. You may be asked the same questions repeatedly about your course (more specifically how often you attend), your alcohol intake (seeking out if they should be worried for you), or what you plan to do after university. While it can feel intrusive at times, it comes from a place of care and interest. Living at home again can also mean losing some independence, but it’s all worth it to reconnect with normality and be in a familiar environment. Personally, this time at home helps my mind and body reset after a busy semester and allows me to recharge before the next term.

Festivities and flamboyance

The run-up to Christmas can feel oddly slow, it could also feel very flamboyant and dramatic. December is packed with assignment deadlines, social plans, and revision for upcoming exams, but at home the days stretch out with fewer responsibilities and can blur into one immeasurable day. This sudden lack of structure can make you feel restless or even guilty for not being productive. But this time is meant for resting. Watching television, helping with decorations, pub trips, chilly morning walks, wrapping presents, or simply doing nothing, are all valid ways to spend these days.

Christmas, New Year and the in-between

Christmas Day usually arrives with a combination of food comas, loud chatting, and mixed emotions. You eat too much, feel tired earlier than expected, and perhaps feel both overwhelmed and thrilled at the same time. For me, there’s something comforting about the familiarity of it all. I love appreciating these meaningful moments while they’re happening.

After Christmas comes the strange in-between period before New Year, when time seems to lose all meaning. Days blend into one another, routines disappear, and everyone keeps asking what day it is. This is often when you catch up with friends, tidy your room, or lie in bed questioning your productivity choices.

New Year’s Eve often brings a lot of pressure, with expectations of big celebrations and dramatic fresh starts. In reality, it might be a casual night in, an early finish, or a quiet celebration at home. This doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong, just however you want it to be. Rather than setting huge unrealistic resolutions, this time can be better spent reflecting gently and setting small, hopeful intentions for the year ahead.

Fitting into normality

After starting uni, your own definition of ‘normality’ may be different to what it once was. For many students, going back to their old part-time job is part of this familiar experience. Walking back into a workplace can feel comforting but also slightly frustrating, especially if it reminds you of how much you’ve changed. While it might feel like a step backwards, it’s really just a temporary phase. It can provide structure, a sense of routine and of course money (probably to spend on cocktail nights or going-out tops for uni).

Living at home also means adjusting to different daily habits, particularly around food and sleep. Meal times are suddenly fixed, with dinner served earlier than you’re used to and lunch happening at what feels like an oddly specific time. Drinking alcohol on any night which isn’t the weekend is strange and shocking to everyone. Staying up until 2am no longer feels possible when the house wakes up early (or what you think is early). While it can take time to adapt, this routine can actually be good for you, even if it feels restrictive compared to the norm of student life.

Take time for yourself

Ultimately, being home from uni for Christmas can leave you feeling confused between two worlds. You’re no longer the same person you were before university, but you’re not fully settled into adult life either. Feeling out of place, nostalgic, or unsure is understandable and expected. This time at home isn’t about having everything figured out. It’s about resting, reconnecting, and recharging before you head back to university life again.





