Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

If you thought that shot of Will Byers weeping in the car was heavy handed in Stranger Things season four, it’s nothing compared to Will Byers truly coming to terms with being gay and his journey he’s going on in season five. I think what’s really kicking it into overdrive for this final season of Stranger Things is that Mike and how he reacts to Will is feeding into the concept of the fact that Mike and Will may actually have feelings for each other – and now we know for sure that Will definitely loves Mike. Byler, the Mike Wheeler and Will Byers ship name, addicts have had a lot to go on and now Noah Schnapp has clarified what their relationship will likely be as Stranger Things season five continues next week with its second batch.

Their relationship is getting deeper

From season one, Mike Wheeler’s unwavering determination to find Will after his disappearance shows a loyalty that goes way beyond a casual friendship, while Will’s nervous but genuine reactions around Mike, like his quiet confiding in him and the moments of visible relief when Mike is near, have kept fans reading between the lines. Small touches, such as Mike holding Will’s hand in season three during a tense moment in the Upside Down, or the emotional scene in Season 2 where Mike insists he will not leave Will behind, have been endlessly gif’d, memed, and analysed on TikTok and Twitter. It is the combination of consistent emotional intimacy, subtle physical cues, and heartfelt dialogue that keeps the Byler fandom thriving and makes every glance or gesture feel like proof.

Noah Schnapp gave a season five conclusion preview with his latest comments

Speaking out about how Will and Mike relationship discourse has dominated the final season of Stranger Things Noah Schnapp gave some new clarification on what’s going on. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Noah Schnapp went into the following:

“I mean, look, it’s like a real authentic representation of a queer kid in the 80s. I’ve dealt with that myself, like being in love with my best friend, and maybe they don’t love you back or they feel differently. I’m not gonna spoil anything but I think the Duffers close it really well.”

Need to know the outcome NOW.

Guess we just have to wait for Boxing Day…

