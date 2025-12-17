The Tab

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

He’s since been arrested

Hayley Soen | News

A 25-year-old lifestyle influencer has died, after it was alleged she was thrown off a balcony by her husband. He has since been arrested on suspicion of femicide.

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva is believed to have died after she fell from the 10th-floor balcony of the apartment she shared with her husband, 40-year-old Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, in Brazil. The blogger moved to São Paulo for better work opportunities, and has a daughter from a previous relationship. She mainly posted wellness, makeup and travel content.

It’s been claimed the couple had a heated argument before the incident happened. Emergency services were then called, and found Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos with his wife’s body, and he claimed she had taken her own life. However, police have reportedly said CCTV footage from the building contradicts this story.

Influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva has died

via Instagram

According to The Sun, investigators have said the footage shows “a series of physical assaults” in the minutes leading up to Gomes da Silva’s death. It’s been alleged her husband could be seen hitting her in the car park before the incident, and he grabbed her by the neck in a building lift.

He could then allegedly be seen dragging his wife out the lift, and about a minute later, he returned to the lift by himself and collapsed to the floor with his head in his hands. Shortly after, Gomes da Silva fell and died.

According to local reports, neighbours called police after “hearing screams and a thud”. Nine days later, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos was arrested on suspicion of femicide.

Most Read

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Annie Knight and Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips and Annie Knight share raw before and after video from s*x university stunt

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat said investigations are ongoing, and requested forensic examinations, as well as other inquiries, to fully clarify the what happened and the cause of death.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Influencers News Viral
Hayley Soen | News

Read Next

Influencers filming outside Rob Reiner home

Named: The desperate influencers streaming outside Rob Reiner’s home hours after his tragic death

Rob Reiner and his children

Chilling comments Rob Reiner made about his kids just before he was killed have resurfaced

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

Latest
Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified