25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

A 25-year-old lifestyle influencer has died, after it was alleged she was thrown off a balcony by her husband. He has since been arrested on suspicion of femicide.

Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva is believed to have died after she fell from the 10th-floor balcony of the apartment she shared with her husband, 40-year-old Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, in Brazil. The blogger moved to São Paulo for better work opportunities, and has a daughter from a previous relationship. She mainly posted wellness, makeup and travel content.

It’s been claimed the couple had a heated argument before the incident happened. Emergency services were then called, and found Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos with his wife’s body, and he claimed she had taken her own life. However, police have reportedly said CCTV footage from the building contradicts this story.

According to The Sun, investigators have said the footage shows “a series of physical assaults” in the minutes leading up to Gomes da Silva’s death. It’s been alleged her husband could be seen hitting her in the car park before the incident, and he grabbed her by the neck in a building lift.

He could then allegedly be seen dragging his wife out the lift, and about a minute later, he returned to the lift by himself and collapsed to the floor with his head in his hands. Shortly after, Gomes da Silva fell and died.

According to local reports, neighbours called police after “hearing screams and a thud”. Nine days later, Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos was arrested on suspicion of femicide.

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat said investigations are ongoing, and requested forensic examinations, as well as other inquiries, to fully clarify the what happened and the cause of death.

