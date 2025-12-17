Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

30 mins ago

To Lily Phillips, s*x is her thing. She has slept with thousands of people. Literally. In just one day she slept with 1,113 men, and prior to that she had a 100 men queuing to sleep with her in just one day.

But, she casually dropped she didn’t know one key fact about s*x, and now I’m kind of worried. I’m worried for her, her health, and the health of all the guys who partake in her challenges.

One of Lily’s most famous stunts is her 100 men in a day challenge, which was made into a documentary. At the time, the challenge shocked the world. But now, maybe even more shockingly, it’s become the norm to read about extreme challenge OnlyFans stunts.

But, chatting to The Daily Mail, Lily reflected on the stunt, and the wild fact she admitted to not knowing. Lily had no idea that STIs can be transmitted orally, and admitted she “disassociated” early on during the filming for that challenge.

“I think by the 30th [man], we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this – and sometimes you disassociate. It’s not like normal sex at all,” she said. “Right now I can think of maybe five, six guys, 10 guys I remember – and that’s it. If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’d done 100.”

Lily Phillips is now educating others

After this revelation, Lily then headed to Schoolies with a new stunt, in which she would be educating others. She and Annie Knight have been in the Gold Coast, teaching high school graduates all about s*x, before they head off to university.

They told The Tab the idea came about after they both agreed that sex-ed taught in schools is extremely lacking in what actually happens during sex. And of course, they know a lot about that. So, they wanted to “teach young people all about consent, safe-sex and pleasure, through a bunch of education videos demonstrating sexual acts with instructions.”

Lily told The Tab: “We wanted to create something fun, accessible, and genuinely helpful—something that fills the gap between formal sex ed at school and the realities of life outside the classroom. The inspiration was really just noticing how many teens wish someone would explain things clearly and without judgment. And who better to show them than two industry professionals.”

Featured image of Lily provided.