Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Thousands of visitors each year tour the Wills Memorial Building, which has now raised £50,000 for sick babies and children across the South West

4 hours ago

Thousands of visitors globally have visited the University of Bristol’s Wills Memorial Building for its tower tours. By climbing the 68 metre tower, an amazing £50,000 has been raised towards caring for sick babies and children in the city. ‘The Grand Appeal’ fund is the dedicated charity for Bristol’s Children’s Hospital, spearheaded by Wallace and Gromit.

Informal tours of the building have taken place over the past two decades. Tours of the tower have become increasingly popular as a result of its striking gothic design and hidden curiosities. Scheduled tours, funded by charitable donations, were eventually introduced and opened to the public. Visitors are given the opportunity to experience the splendour of the Great Hall, the Old Council Chamber and ornate libraries. Most famously, they are able to climb to the top of the building’s tower to get a view of the city which is unmatched.

The tours are run by guides Gary Nott, the Senior Estates Assistant at the Wills Memorial Building and Senior Tour Guide, and Sarah Price, Engagement Officer in the Global Engagement Division.

Gary Nott told The University of Bristol in an interview: “For 25 years, we’ve helped raise lots of money for The Grand Appeal by welcoming visitors from all over the world to the Wills Memorial Building. Recently, I was able to visit some of the facilities provided by The Grand Appeal to families of sick children, and it was amazing to see first-hand where the money we have raised has been going. We hope to continue to welcome lots of visitors over the coming years.”

Gary has been awarded a ‘Golden Gromit’ as recognition for his exceptional contributions to The Grand Appeal.

Professor Judith Squires, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, said: “We are delighted that such a significant sum has been raised for an outstanding cause.”

“Gary Nott and his team have worked tirelessly to welcome members of the public into the Wills Memorial Building, helping to generate £50,000 in support of the dedicated charity for Bristol Children’s Hospital, The Grand Appeal. This remarkable achievement will make a real difference, ensuring that children and their families continue to receive the highest standard of care.”

Kate Jones, Community Fundraising Manager of The Grand Appeal, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported these tours over the years. Raising £50,000 is an amazing achievement and will make a real difference to the lives of sick babies and children cared for at Bristol Children’s Hospital. Every donation helps us provide the specialist equipment, facilities and support that families need during the toughest times.”

Bristol Children’s Hospital treats over 140,000 patients each year from across the entire South West and South Wales region and is home to some of the most exciting advancements in global paediatric healthcare. Babies, children and young adults with highly complex medical conditions are cared for around the clock by leaders in their respective fields.

The Grand Appeal is celebrating its 30-year partnership with Aardman Animations, who allow Wallace & Gromit to spearhead the fundraising. The Grand Appeal runs a multi-million-pound portfolio of investment for the children’s hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St Michael’s Hospital.

This money raised is going to make an exceptional difference to Bristol Children’s Hospital and lives of children and their families across the South West and South Wales.

The Wills Memorial Building recently celebrated its one hundredth anniversary. The renowned 9.5 tonne bell, named ‘Great George’, rang out on 9 June 2025 to mark 100 years since the building was officially opened by King George V and Queen Mary. Since then, hundreds of thousands of students have graduated in the Wills Memorial’s Great Hall. Honorary degrees have been rewarded to many notable people, including Thomas Hardy, Dick King Smith, Daniel Day-Lewis, Charlotte Richie, Terry Pratchett, Derren Brown, James Blunt, Matt Lucas, and Jamie Demetriou.