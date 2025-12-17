The Tab

Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

Samuel Williams was charged with inciting racial hatred

Esther Knowles | News

A University of Oxford student who was accused of chanting “put Zios in the ground” during a London protest has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Samuel Williams, a 20-year-old philosophy, politics and economics student, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27th January, according to the Metropolitan police. 

The investigation began when online video footage showed a man chanting at a Palestine Coalition demonstration in Whitehall, London. Williams was arrested four days later and was charged on Tuesday 16th December. 

The protest, which involved tens of thousands of protesters, took place the day after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect and marked two years since the start of the conflict in Gaza. Protesters marched along Victoria Embankment and ended the rally near Downing Street. 

The Metropolitan police made 14 total arrests on the day of the protest, including seven for breaching conditions under the Public Order Act and others for supporting a proscribed group and affray.

Williams, who attends Balliol College, Oxford, has since been suspended by the university.

An Oxford University spokesperson previously told The Telegraph: “While the university cannot comment on individual student cases, it has the power to take immediate and proportionate action including, as appropriate, suspending a student from membership of the university, whenever serious concerns are raised.
“Oxford University is unequivocal – there is no place for hatred, anti-Semitism or discrimination within our community, and we will always act to protect the safety and dignity of our students.”
Balliol College has been contacted for comment. 
Featured image via Canva and Instagram @antisemitism
Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Katy Bright

Thousands of visitors each year tour the Wills Memorial Building, which has now raised £50,000 for sick babies and children across the South West

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

Ffion Williams

The undergraduate degree combines AI technologies with public policy and ethics

Here’s why Durham is the perfect place to try rowing

Luisa Aarhuus

Yes, the river is cold. Yes, the alarms are early. No, you still won’t regret it

2025 Leeds student replay

Kayley Lincoln

Embarrassed yet? We are

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

Harrison Brocklehurst

She never used to be so annoying

p diddy sean combs and the prison fort dix

From cheese sandwiches to chapel: Details of how P Diddy will spend Christmas in prison

Claudia Cox

Inmates get peanut butter sandwiches for dinner on Christmas day

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

