Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

3 hours ago

A University of Oxford student who was accused of chanting “put Zios in the ground” during a London protest has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Samuel Williams, a 20-year-old philosophy, politics and economics student, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27th January, according to the Metropolitan police.

The investigation began when online video footage showed a man chanting at a Palestine Coalition demonstration in Whitehall, London. Williams was arrested four days later and was charged on Tuesday 16th December.

The protest, which involved tens of thousands of protesters, took place the day after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect and marked two years since the start of the conflict in Gaza. Protesters marched along Victoria Embankment and ended the rally near Downing Street.

The Metropolitan police made 14 total arrests on the day of the protest, including seven for breaching conditions under the Public Order Act and others for supporting a proscribed group and affray.

Williams, who attends Balliol College, Oxford, has since been suspended by the university.

An Oxford University spokesperson previously told The Telegraph : “While the university cannot comment on individual student cases, it has the power to take immediate and proportionate action including, as appropriate, suspending a student from membership of the university, whenever serious concerns are raised.

“Oxford University is unequivocal – there is no place for hatred, anti-Semitism or discrimination within our community, and we will always act to protect the safety and dignity of our students.”

Balliol College has been contacted for comment.