2025 Leeds student replay

3 hours ago

We wait every year for our Spotify or Apple Music replay, and every time we’re embarrassed.

Minutes listened, artists charted, or songs replayed, we cringe at seeing it.

So instead of looking at what white noise you listened to while ignoring the house party next door, we’ve made a replay, Leeds edition!

Whether it’s the number of hours in the library, coffees and monsers consumed, or situationships dashed, here’s a rundown on the typical Leeds student wrapped.

No one wants a stool seat or, god forbid, a seat in the basement. Don’t forget to stop and speak to your mate for five minutes in your loudest voice.

If you buy a drink nine times using the rewards card, you get one free. Technically, that makes all the other drinks okay!

Hyde Park in the winter darkness is not fun. One wrong step down Victoria Road and suddenly you’re at the wrong Richmond or Harold and backtracking from Burley.

Inescapable during exam season really.

This is a direct reference from Hinge. Extra points if they play the guitar or have some questionable patchwork tattoos.

Sorry for the attack. I promise you look great! Here’s to many Otely runs in the new year!