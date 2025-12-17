The Tab

2025 Leeds student replay

Embarrassed yet? We are

Kayley Lincoln

We wait every year for our Spotify or Apple Music replay, and every time we’re embarrassed.

Minutes listened, artists charted, or songs replayed, we cringe at seeing it.

So instead of looking at what white noise you listened to while ignoring the house party next door, we’ve made a replay, Leeds edition!

Whether it’s the number of hours in the library, coffees and monsers consumed, or situationships dashed, here’s a rundown on the typical Leeds student wrapped.

No one wants a stool seat or, god forbid, a seat in the basement. Don’t forget to stop and speak to your mate for five minutes in your loudest voice.

If you buy a drink nine times using the rewards card, you get one free. Technically, that makes all the other drinks okay!

Hyde Park in the winter darkness is not fun. One wrong step down Victoria Road and suddenly you’re at the wrong Richmond or Harold and backtracking from Burley.

Inescapable during exam season really.

This is a direct reference from Hinge. Extra points if they play the guitar or have some questionable patchwork tattoos.

Sorry for the attack. I promise you look great! Here’s to many Otely runs in the new year!

Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Katy Bright

Thousands of visitors each year tour the Wills Memorial Building, which has now raised £50,000 for sick babies and children across the South West

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

Ffion Williams

The undergraduate degree combines AI technologies with public policy and ethics

Here’s why Durham is the perfect place to try rowing

Luisa Aarhuus

Yes, the river is cold. Yes, the alarms are early. No, you still won’t regret it

Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

Esther Knowles

Samuel Williams was charged with inciting racial hatred

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

Harrison Brocklehurst

She never used to be so annoying

p diddy sean combs and the prison fort dix

From cheese sandwiches to chapel: Details of how P Diddy will spend Christmas in prison

Claudia Cox

Inmates get peanut butter sandwiches for dinner on Christmas day

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

