Here’s a full rundown of exactly what reading week looks like for a typical Leeds student

If you have been blessed with a reading week (sorry STEM students) in Leeds, I’ve summarised the typical day to make you feel better about yourself, or push you out of bed.

Whether you’re aiming for the library, a 10k run, or fitting in work hours, a reading week always seems better envisioned than reality. Whether you’re staying in the city or going home, we assure you this day will feel like a walk down memory lane – though I apologise in advance.

So, let’s see this as motivation for your next reading week!

10am

You wake up and your radiator is broken, the room is freezing, and you realise you left your window open last night. You set your alarm for 7:30am, and you find your phone turned off and under your pillow. You lie and contemplate your life decisions for 20 minutes. Then your housemate knocks on your door, giving you a debrief of her night, you look at your phone, and it’s lunchtime.

12pm

You finally leave your room and go into the kitchen. You make an iced coffee the size of your head and sit in the living room. The pres from the night before has not been cleaned. You make a plan for the day.

1pm

Once you’ve showered and got ready, you meet your friend at Hyde Park Book Club to get a coffee and work, but there are no tables free. You sit outside shivering until your friend suggests you walk to Eddy B. It starts pouring.

2pm

You get to Eddy B absolutely soaked. You get to floor 12 and it’s full. Slowly, you go down to the other floors looking for a seat, but there are none. Once you get to floor 10, conveniently, you find a seat. The person next to you is watching a film on their laptop and eating crisps, loudly.

3pm

Getting overwhelmed, you venture to the Co-op for a meal deal to avoid the Tesco crowds. The fridge is empty. After finding a random sandwich, you go to pay, before realising your first year situationship is in front of you. You pay £5 for your lunch and leave as quickly as possible. Later, you see he’s snapped you.

6pm

After doing two hours of work and two hours of scrolling, you leave to go home. Your card doesn’t scan on the way out, and the librarian has to help you; mortified, you leave. It’s still raining and you have to walk around the park because it’s too dark. You start your half-hour walk home.

7pm

Dripping wet, you unlock your door. Someone’s locked the door from inside, so you have to knock. The door opens to your housemates’ new boyfriend, and you make awkward small talk. Running upstairs, you go to shower, the hot water is gone, and your towel is still wet from the morning.

9pm

After microwaving leftovers, you go to the living room to watch I’m a Celeb with your mates. You have two assessments and an essay plan due next week. You write 100 words and have a canned cocktail.

11pm

You remove your old situationship from Snapchat, throw your phone into your bed and go to sleep. You wake up and do it all over again.

We wouldn’t want it any differently though!