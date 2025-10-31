Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

2 days ago

Guys, not only are Pringles the perfect thing to eat at literally any function, but the beloved crisp company also has a pretty cool (and hugely important) partnership with Movember.

As November rolls around each year, everyone from your boyfriend to Bob the postman is brandishing some pretty gnarly facial hair. Though I can’t recommend a style of moustache because, simply put – the style chooses you – taking part in Movember has never been more important. Started in the early 2000s by a group of Australians, Movember has since spread worldwide, raising money for male-specific causes such as mental well-being, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Men have grown five million moustaches for good causes since 2003, the organisation reports.

The Pringles X Movember partnership is genius

Broaching conversations about mental well-being with friends is as important as it is difficult, especially with men. Movember reports that three out of four suicides in the UK are men, with Simply Health further stating that only 36 per cent of well-being referrals to the NHS are from men.

Movember is about more than just growing a furry top lip, and that’s where the Pringles partnership comes in.

Pringles has collaborated with Movember since 2020 to “show the power of connecting with friends” when discussing mental well-being. The partnership has raised over £1 million across Europe, with that money going to Movember’s vital work in the mental-wellbeing and health field.

“Working together, we’re helping men to start conversations around mental well-being,” Evie Pickering, Assistant Brand Activation Manager for Pringles, said in a statement.

Who knew a trip to the shop to buy a tube of Pringles could be so educational?

The QR code is on the Pringles tube, so off to the shops you go

Next time you pop to the shops for some much-needed snackage, you might notice something a little different about Julius Pringles, the iconic moustached man who has been the Pringles mascot since 1967. Rather than just his usual lustrous handlebars, his moustache will be comprised of a QR code – you already know what you have to do. Scan it with your phone’s camera, in case that wasn’t clear.

Through the untold mysterious magic that is a QR code, you’ll be taken straight to Movember’s easy-to-use conversational tool.

It opens with a simple message: “Hey! We’re glad you’re here! How can we help you have a conversation with a man in your life who is struggling?”

From there, you’re given various options to answer, letting the tool further understand the situation you might be seeking help with.

The Movember tool not only boasts the practice conversation feature, but also tons of other helpful resources. There are more specific conversation themes, learning activities based on the principles of ALEC (Ask, Listen, Encourage action, and Check in), an introduction to therapy for men, and articles on mental well-being that are reviewed by medical professionals.

So next time you’re stumped for words when trying to support a friend, boyfriend, or postman Bob, don’t turn to social media for inspiration, head to your local shop. That nifty Pringles QR code can bring you straight to Movember’s wealth of knowledge, and all while you chow down on Sour Cream & Onion – because that’s undeniably the best flavour.

You can access Movember’s conversational tool here and learn more about its partnership with Pringles at this link.

Featured image credit: Pringles