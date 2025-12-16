The Tab

Body language expert reveals why Erika Kirk does ‘evil’ eyes in those viral videos

He didn’t hold back

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A video of Erika Kirk has been all over social media because of what people are calling her “crazy” or “evil” eyes, and now a body language and micro expressions expert has weighed in on what it really means.

Erika Kirk, wife of the late Charlie Kirk and new CEO of Turning Points USA, recently did an interview with CBS. She talked about her feelings around Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and what she thinks should happen to his killer.

“We serve a just God, and I rest easy in knowing that he is sovereign, but he is just, and so let the Lord handle that,” she said in a clip that’s been reshared across socials.

But most people are commenting on her eyes in the video, saying they look “evil”, “crazy”  or even “demonic”. The Tab spoke to Anto Paroian, a micro-expression and deceptionology expert, on his professional opinion.

“She wants to take control of the conversation, hence why she is talking slower and articulating more than usual,” he said.

“Wide eyes, also known as a scleral exposure, can mean that someone is feeling threatened or is trying to process something intense but an intense eye contact is present here for Erika to determine if the presenter is falling for her ‘story’.”

Anto also looked at Erika Kirk’s other interviews to get a vibe for what she’s usually like, so he could give his take on why this clip in particular is making people uncomfortable.

“In the clip you have sent through, she blinks five times in 11 seconds, which would convert to about 30 blinks a minute, being almost double the average.”

He claimed: “The uncomfortable eye contact, and darker eyeliner used than usual, is to ensure that the presenter is buying her story.”

Erika has previously talked about people analysing her body language, especially when she hugged JD Vance at a press conference last month.

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves,” she said in an interview with APT.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via CBS

More on: Charlie Kirk Social Media US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

We Are Charlie Kirk TikTok song

The abysmal We Are Charlie Kirk song is all over TikTok – but where did it actually come from?

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Latest
Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council