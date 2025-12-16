Body language expert reveals why Erika Kirk does ‘evil’ eyes in those viral videos

5 hours ago

A video of Erika Kirk has been all over social media because of what people are calling her “crazy” or “evil” eyes, and now a body language and micro expressions expert has weighed in on what it really means.

Erika Kirk, wife of the late Charlie Kirk and new CEO of Turning Points USA, recently did an interview with CBS. She talked about her feelings around Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and what she thinks should happen to his killer.

“We serve a just God, and I rest easy in knowing that he is sovereign, but he is just, and so let the Lord handle that,” she said in a clip that’s been reshared across socials.

But most people are commenting on her eyes in the video, saying they look “evil”, “crazy” or even “demonic”. The Tab spoke to Anto Paroian, a micro-expression and deceptionology expert, on his professional opinion.

“She wants to take control of the conversation, hence why she is talking slower and articulating more than usual,” he said.

“Wide eyes, also known as a scleral exposure, can mean that someone is feeling threatened or is trying to process something intense but an intense eye contact is present here for Erika to determine if the presenter is falling for her ‘story’.”

Anto also looked at Erika Kirk’s other interviews to get a vibe for what she’s usually like, so he could give his take on why this clip in particular is making people uncomfortable.

“In the clip you have sent through, she blinks five times in 11 seconds, which would convert to about 30 blinks a minute, being almost double the average.”

He claimed: “The uncomfortable eye contact, and darker eyeliner used than usual, is to ensure that the presenter is buying her story.”

Erika has previously talked about people analysing her body language, especially when she hugged JD Vance at a press conference last month.

“Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves,” she said in an interview with APT.

