Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Former Love Is Blind couple Lydia and Milton might have announced they filed for a divorce six months ago, but they’re awkwardly still legally married. After three years together, Lydia announced she’d filed for divorce from Milton. The news was first reported on in June, a huge half a year ago.

“I’ve been quiet for too long but now I’m ready, but I wasn’t ready for people’s opinions. Now, I’ve decided to file for divorce against Milton,” Lydia said at the time. “It wasn’t one thing, it was a layer of situations that just kept piling up.”

And now, it looks like things are still messy between the pair. So much so, their divorce hasn’t been finalised because they can’t decide on some of the finer details.

According to US Weekly, Lydia and Milton are still in divorce mediation and going back and forth over a mix of belongings and money issues. “It has taken many months because with work and school being a priority, Milton delayed on his end,” an insider said. “But they are close to finalising.”

It doesn’t sound like things have ended very amicably, either. “They don’t speak,” the source revealed. “All communication is through their lawyers. Once the divorce wraps up, they will happily never talk again.”

As for dating, it was revealed neither Lydia or Milton are interested in that at the moment. Instead, it was said they are both “are focused on finalising the divorce, healing and closure.”

Lydia filed for the divorce, and accused Milton of “adultery”. Milton also fired back with a counterclaim. According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Milton claimed Lydia was “guilty of cruel treatment” toward him of a “nature that renders further living together insupportable.”

His lawyer claimed: “The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between [Milton] and [Lydia] that destroys the legitimate end of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

