86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

Over the years, many Love Is Blind couples have ended it all in messy divorces. There have been some who lasted just days and called it quits, to others who started families and tragically later ended things.

Some of the relationships have been dramatic and others heartbreaking. And now, the show has gone from having a pretty good success rate to looking more bleak than ever. The weddings on Love Is Blind are legally binding, so when they end it’s the real deal.

Here are all the Love Is Blind and Love Is Blind UK divorces, ranked by how long the couples lasted in their relationships after the show.

Sabrina and Steven (Love Is Blind UK) – 86 days

The award for the shortest Love Is Blind marriage goes to Sabrina and Steven from the first season of Love Is Blind UK, who lasted a whopping 86 days married.

Sabrina and Steven were the sweethearts of their season. But during the reunion, it was revealed things had turned sour and they had got a divorce. After their wedding, they were thrown back into “normal” life, which meant Sabrina was living in Belfast and Steven was living in London. The newly married couple were doing long distance.

Despite what Sabrina said about distance not being the main issue, the couple then split, and at the reunion Steven pinned the reason behind this on them being far away from each other. However, during the episode, Sabrina seemed to say the fault was with Steven, and called him out for his lack of effort and communication.

Ashleigh and Billy (Love Is Blind UK) – Three months

I’m not sure many of us expected Ashleigh and Billy to say yes at their Love Is Blind wedding, but they did. Despite Billy saying the one job he would never marry into was cabin crew, he married flight attendant Ashleigh on the show. But, after three months of marriage, it was all over.

Their wedding took place in October 2024, and Ashleigh confirmed they agreed to split the following January. “I was looking forward to the future, looking forward to him moving down south and as soon as the cameras were off, he didn’t want to come to the south,” she told RadioTimes. “He didn’t have any intention of moving to the south, which was huge because how are we going to make this marriage work if you’re not going to compromise slightly on that?”

Sarover and Kal (Love Is Blind UK) – Three months

Sarover and Kal, also from Love Is Blind UK season two, lasted three months married. However, speaking on the What’s The Reality podcast, Sarover revealed because their wedding took place in Scotland, laws stated they had to wait one year before the divorce was official.

Sarover explained that she and Kal were not eligible for an annulment, despite getting legally married on Love Is Blind UK. It doesn’t really sound like an amicable split, as they’ve blocked each other and have been doing lots of interviews. She called their breakup “toxic”. Ouch.

Danielle and Nick – One year

Danielle and Nick got married in season two, but unfortunately it ended in them getting a divorce. They married in 2021, but Danielle filed for divorce in 2022.

Their split quickly turned sour, when they both started talking out about each other in interviews. Danielle called their divorce a “bloodbath”, and Nick told The Tab he no longer knew how to defend himself given everything that was being said.

Iyanna and Jarrette – One year

Season two really didn’t end well, as Iyanna and Jarrette got a divorce, too. At first, the couple didn’t really address what had happened to caused the break down of their marriage, but then Iyanna posted an emotional video reflecting on the relationship.

Iyanna claimed Jarrette cheated on her, which was partly the reason behind their divorce. “It was literally three days before After the Altar was filming [that I found out],” she said. “He brought her and her friend to our home.” In a podcast, Jarrette seemed to confirm other women did visit their marital home, but denied cheating.

Ashley and Tyler – One year

Season seven’s Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis announced they had ended their marriage after one year. Things had been rocky for them from the very start of their Love Is Blind journey.

Ashley told People magazine in a statement: “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage. This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace.”

Lydia and Milton – Three years

After three years together, Lydia announced she had filed for divorce from Milton. The news was first reported by Reality Shrine, who explained the revelation was made in a podcast episode.

“I’ve been quiet for too long but now I’m ready, but I wasn’t ready for people’s opinions. Now, I’ve decided to file for divorce against Milton. It wasn’t one thing, it was a layer of situations that just kept piling up,” it was reported Lydia said, during an ep of the What’s The Reality podcast.

Lydia revealed that Milton was unaware of her appearing on the podcast, and was “worried about the public perception who idolised them.” She said: “This isn’t to have a pity party, I still love him unfortunately. But that’s me, and I’m not going to apologise for loving this hard.”

Colleen and Matt – Four years

Colleen and Matt, who were on season three of the show, ended their marriage after four years. This came after weeks of people speculating if they had broken up.

“Hi everyone, we wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths,” the couple said on Instagram.

“We’ve been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care. This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.”

Alexa and Brennon – Four years

Love Is Blind season three couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux shockingly announced their decision to divorce after four years of marriage. They welcomed a daughter together last year.

In a joint statement about the split, the couple wrote: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

