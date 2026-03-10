Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

It’s been two days since a fire broke out at a vape shop in Glasgow city centre, leaving surrounding buildings in ruins.

The fire, which began on Sunday, started on Union Street and quickly spread to the surrounding buildings. It believed to have been caused by the lithium batteries used by some vape devices that were stored on site.

Now a couple of days have passed, the damage to the city’s infrastructure has become abundantly clear.

Destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building Forsyth House. The 175-year-old was home to the Union Dome.

Other shops in the city centre have been destroyed

The fire also destroyed a coffee shop, salon, Subway sandwich shop as well as a fish and chip shop.

Alessandro Varese, who owns the renowned Blue Lagoon chip shop and neighbouring Sexy Coffee, said both were “completely destroyed” in the blaze.

He said another branch of the chip shop on Argyle Street was closed due to smoke damage.

“It was a shock. It was an anxious wait this morning to see the total extent of the damage but as people will see, the building is almost completely destroyed and I suspect it will get flattened”, he told the BBC.

“The good thing was that nobody got hurt,” he added.

Despite Glasgow Central station avoiding any damage from the fire, it currently remains closed with travel being disrupted as a result.

Featured image via SWNS