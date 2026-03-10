The Tab
Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In the format of reality TV shows like Love Is Blind, where you’re following multiple couples 24 hours a day, it’s only natural that some of the scenes are going to get brutally cut.

In the most recent season of Love Is Blind, there was a nonprofit segment that was ultimately cut. It saw Connor and Bri get familiar with some furry friends at the shared apartments, and the charity, Speak! for the Unspoken, has since spoken out.

“Last year, Speak! was invited to be part of the filming of Love Is Blind right here in Columbus! While our adorable puppies didn’t make the final cut (that’s showbiz!), we had so much fun being included in the experience,” it wrote on Instagram.

“We had the chance to meet Connor and Bri, and they were an absolute joy! The pups spent an evening of filming and play time with Bri and Connor at their apartment in Jaeger Square. It was such a special opportunity to share our mission and introduce rescue dogs into the reality TV mix!”

Bri admitted that it was her favourite date from the season, writing in the comments of the post: “Omg our sweet angels.”

Maybe the cut puppies could have saved the Love Is Blind relationship

Spoiler alert: Connor and Bri did not stand the test of time on Love Is Blind, and they separated during filming. Speaking to Tudum after the fact, they explained a little about their thoughts surrounding the breakup.

“If we weren’t both 100 per cent ready to get married, then I didn’t want to do it. I’m not going to drag you to the altar saying no,” Connor said.

While there was love between them, Bri felt as though she was “forcing” her feelings. That all came crashing down when they returned to their lives.

“I was leading so much with my heart in the pods, but once we got back to Columbus and work, family, friends came back into my head, everything flipped,” she explained.

“I was head over heart. I was getting in my own way while we were filming because I was just like, ‘It’s not Connor. It’s me.’ I’m holding myself back from leaning into this experience with full vulnerability.”

But don’t count them out just yet, because there are groups of people who believe there is still hope for Connor and Bri. They’re sitting next to each other at the upcoming reunion, so keep your fingers crossed!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/Speak!

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!

We ranked Lancaster University students’ worst meals

Amy Laird

From back-of-the-cupboard cries for help to plates adorned purely with raw meat (yes, you read that right)

Peaky Blinders makes a star-studded return to Birmingham

Feyi Awosika

The pride and joy of Birmingham returned to Centenary Square to promote its highly anticipated film

This Bri and Chris Love Is Blind deleted scene makes their flirty convo even wilder

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We missed some needed context

Cousin brother films OnlyFans videos

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it

Suchismita Ghosh

And yes, it includes explicit scenes

The Moors meet Alexandra Square: Here’s where you’d find the Wuthering Heights characters on Lancs Uni’s campus

Amy Laird

Where exactly would your favourite (or most hated) Wuthering Heights protagonist be found on our very own Lancaster campus?

Two days later: Here’s what Glasgow city centre looks like now after horrific vape shop fire

Isabella Zbucki

The fire resulted in the full destruction of Grade B-listed Victorian building

uk university subjects best grad salaries

If you want to be filthy rich, here are the 10 best UK university subjects for grad salaries

Claudia Cox

Apparently sociology degrees aren’t to be laughed at

Jonathan Bailey originally auditioned for a different Bridgerton role and I had no idea

Ellissa Bain

This would’ve changed everything

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

He’s full of surprises

Love Is blind

Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Bri and Connor!!