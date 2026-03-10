Ffs, Netflix brutally axed this Love Is Blind storyline and it would have been adorable

2 hours ago

In the format of reality TV shows like Love Is Blind, where you’re following multiple couples 24 hours a day, it’s only natural that some of the scenes are going to get brutally cut.

In the most recent season of Love Is Blind, there was a nonprofit segment that was ultimately cut. It saw Connor and Bri get familiar with some furry friends at the shared apartments, and the charity, Speak! for the Unspoken, has since spoken out.

“Last year, Speak! was invited to be part of the filming of Love Is Blind right here in Columbus! While our adorable puppies didn’t make the final cut (that’s showbiz!), we had so much fun being included in the experience,” it wrote on Instagram.

“We had the chance to meet Connor and Bri, and they were an absolute joy! The pups spent an evening of filming and play time with Bri and Connor at their apartment in Jaeger Square. It was such a special opportunity to share our mission and introduce rescue dogs into the reality TV mix!”

Bri admitted that it was her favourite date from the season, writing in the comments of the post: “Omg our sweet angels.”

Maybe the cut puppies could have saved the Love Is Blind relationship

Spoiler alert: Connor and Bri did not stand the test of time on Love Is Blind, and they separated during filming. Speaking to Tudum after the fact, they explained a little about their thoughts surrounding the breakup.

“If we weren’t both 100 per cent ready to get married, then I didn’t want to do it. I’m not going to drag you to the altar saying no,” Connor said.

While there was love between them, Bri felt as though she was “forcing” her feelings. That all came crashing down when they returned to their lives.

“I was leading so much with my heart in the pods, but once we got back to Columbus and work, family, friends came back into my head, everything flipped,” she explained.

“I was head over heart. I was getting in my own way while we were filming because I was just like, ‘It’s not Connor. It’s me.’ I’m holding myself back from leaning into this experience with full vulnerability.”

But don’t count them out just yet, because there are groups of people who believe there is still hope for Connor and Bri. They’re sitting next to each other at the upcoming reunion, so keep your fingers crossed!

Featured image credit: Netflix/Speak!