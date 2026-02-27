The Tab

Guys, Bri and Connor’s relationship is anything but over after their Love Is Blind split

They’ve had a Love Is Blind first!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In a Love Is Blind first, it seems as though things are anything but over for couple Bri and Connor. The coupled called off their wedding in the latest episodes of the show, but more has been revealed since. Spoilers ahead, of course!

The couple have had an up and down on the show, after bonding over Mr Brightside in the pods. Then, just 48-hours before heading to their wedding day, the couple called time. Connor was ready to say yes, but Bri wasn’t ready to commit. However, don’t give up hope!

Things might not actually be over for Bri and Connor after Love Is Blind season 10

Bri and Connor in Love Is Blind season 10

Guys, things have taken a big turn since the show. Cast your mind back to when the show first started, and word on the street was that at least one couple had said “I do” at their wedding, because a wedding certificate had leaked. That was Bri and Connor!

So, it would seem the initial reports didn’t have all the context we have now. It now would appear Bri and Connor called off their marriage on the show, but have gone on to get married independently since the show wrapped.

According to a marriage certificate, Bri and Connor are legally married. They are said to have tied the knot in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 28th 2025. The official document lists their full legal names and occupations, with Connor listed as an account manager, and Bri as a senior merchant.

The filing also states neither party had been previously married, and was signed by them both, as well as a judge called Ralph Winkler.

This matches with what Bri and Connor have since revealed was the real reason things didn’t work out for them on the show. Chatting to Tudum, the couple said they had a hard time accepting they wouldn’t get their “dream wedding” if they got married on Love Is Blind.

Bri said: “I didn’t feel like this was the ideal state [for the wedding]. Connor was like, ‘I want to get you that ring that you described in the pods and propose to you again,’ because he got the last pick [of rings]. I wanted to go to SoHo in New York for a girls’ trip, try on all the dresses in tears, and be like, ‘This is it.’ We envisioned having this big celebration with our friends and our family. It was feeling very forced.”

So they’ve gone and had their dream wedding on their own! If this is the case, it would be the first time this has happened in Love Is Blind history!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Who were Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper? As Bridgerton pays touching tribute to them

Hayley Soen

Season four was dedicated to them

