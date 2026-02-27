Guys, Bri and Connor’s relationship is anything but over after their Love Is Blind split

3 hours ago

In a Love Is Blind first, it seems as though things are anything but over for couple Bri and Connor. The coupled called off their wedding in the latest episodes of the show, but more has been revealed since. Spoilers ahead, of course!

The couple have had an up and down on the show, after bonding over Mr Brightside in the pods. Then, just 48-hours before heading to their wedding day, the couple called time. Connor was ready to say yes, but Bri wasn’t ready to commit. However, don’t give up hope!

Things might not actually be over for Bri and Connor after Love Is Blind season 10

Guys, things have taken a big turn since the show. Cast your mind back to when the show first started, and word on the street was that at least one couple had said “I do” at their wedding, because a wedding certificate had leaked. That was Bri and Connor!

So, it would seem the initial reports didn’t have all the context we have now. It now would appear Bri and Connor called off their marriage on the show, but have gone on to get married independently since the show wrapped.

According to a marriage certificate, Bri and Connor are legally married. They are said to have tied the knot in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 28th 2025. The official document lists their full legal names and occupations, with Connor listed as an account manager, and Bri as a senior merchant.

The filing also states neither party had been previously married, and was signed by them both, as well as a judge called Ralph Winkler.

This matches with what Bri and Connor have since revealed was the real reason things didn’t work out for them on the show. Chatting to Tudum, the couple said they had a hard time accepting they wouldn’t get their “dream wedding” if they got married on Love Is Blind.

Bri said: “I didn’t feel like this was the ideal state [for the wedding]. Connor was like, ‘I want to get you that ring that you described in the pods and propose to you again,’ because he got the last pick [of rings]. I wanted to go to SoHo in New York for a girls’ trip, try on all the dresses in tears, and be like, ‘This is it.’ We envisioned having this big celebration with our friends and our family. It was feeling very forced.”

So they’ve gone and had their dream wedding on their own! If this is the case, it would be the first time this has happened in Love Is Blind history!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.