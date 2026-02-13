Guys, we know one Love Is Blind season 10 couple say ‘I do’ as wedding certificate leaks

5 hours ago

We know that it’s a happy ending for at least one couple at the end of Love Is Blind season 10, as a wedding certificate belonging to them has leaked. The episodes have just dropped, and we’re seeing who got engaged in the pods.

*Spoilers ahead!*

During season 10, there were a huge amount of engagements. So many so, that producers had to decide on one couple to go on a different retreat in Malibu, not Mexico. Usually, we’d have to wait until the final drop of episodes to see how these engagements worked out. The final episode is the weddings, and we see who says “I do” and who says “I do not”.

Not this year, though. A wedding certificate has been leaked, and it proves one couple did successfully tie the knot. According to a marriage certificate obtained by The U.S. Sun, Bri McNees and Connor Spies are legally married.

They’re set to have a rocky journey on the show, but it would seem things work out for them in the end. During the pods, they both had connections with other people as well, but called them off and chose one another.

Now, Bri and Connor are said to have tied the knot in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 28th 2025. As per the publication, the official document lists their full legal names and occupations, with Connor listed as an account manager, and Bri as a senior merchant.

The filing also states neither party had been previously married, and was signed by them both, as well as a judge called Ralph Winkler.

I guess now we have to wait and see if they made it beyond the reunion, or if a divorce is on the cards.

