Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Love Is Blind season 10 contestant Steven has denied all claims of sexual assault by a woman named Elisha and is now suing her. Here are all the details from both sides.

Elisha’s initial claims were shared on her Instagram Story

Two weeks ago, Elisha posted on her Instagram Story, @GoldDustMystic, sharing a photo of Steven’s Love Is Blind season 10 cast announcement. In her story, she accused the contestant of sexual assault.

“My heart is literally racing, and I’m shaking because this man came to my house and SA’d me a few months ago. Awesome,” Elisha claimed.

She continued on the next story: “Sorry for the trauma dump but I did not expect to see this man on f*cking Love Is Blind, and I need people to know that he is dangerous.”

Since posting his statement, Elisha has clarified the details of her claims in a now-viral TikTok video with almost one million views. She showed alleged texts she sent to friends at the time, claiming that what started as consensual sex turned violent when she claimed Steven coerced her into performing sex acts and filmed her.

“I was physically resisting, and he just kept pushing my head down,” she claimed.

On not reporting the alleged crime at the time, she said: “I regret not trying at least, but it wasn’t a priority. I focused on healing and moving on from him.”

Steven completely denies all of these allegations

After these claims, Steven sent Elisha a cease and desist, in which he denies all claims of sexual assault. He hasn’t publicly addressed the allegations on social media and has limited his comments on Instagram.

“Steven was advised by a member of the production staff to begin deleting all message histories wherever possible,” the lawsuit, accessed by The Sun, said. “Steven complied with this advice and began deleting messages as a regular course of business across nearly all of his messaging.”

In the lawsuit, Steven claimed all sexual acts were consensual.

“Prior to beginning any sexual acts, Steven and Elisha had discussed recording their sexual acts together. The parties agreed to have Steven record the sexual activities,” the lawsuit continued. “During the fellatio, Steven began to record Elisha’s acts on his cell phone’s camera. The recording lasts for 1 minute and 47 seconds before being turned off.”

The lawsuit claimed: “Elisha has no basis upon which to make her statements other than to subject Steven to public contempt and to damage his reputation.”

Elisha has responded on Reddit, saying she will “not be letting him scare me into silence.”

