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Euphoria

Oh god, it gets worse: Euphoria makeup artist speaks out after Labrinth said ‘f**k’ the show

He announced he’s quitting the industry because of Euphoria

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Labrinth majorly confused the internet on Friday when he exclaimed “double f**k Euphoria” in a series of random and mega cryptic rants.

After what feels like decades, we are finally getting the final season of Euphoria on April 12. It’s not even out yet, and there have been boatloads of controversy, from the general dislike of Sydney Sweeney to the show making everyone a s*x worker.

The latest round of backlash came when Labrinth complained about the show on Instagram. He created an earthquake, you could say.

Credit: Instagram

“I’m done with this industry. Fuck Columbia. Double fuck Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and goodnight,” he said.

Labrinth has led the show’s score since way back in season one, and with the newest season, he was joined by the legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

“Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season,” he said at the time.

Until this point, we all thought he loved working on the project, which left most people very confused by the outburst. There’s clearly some context we’re all missing.

“Sam Levinson, what did you do now?” one person questioned, as another said, “The Euphoria soundtrack is literally one of the greatest pieces of work in television history and if they did something to upset the man responsible I will be taking names.”

But it didn’t stop there, because now members of the crew are speaking out?!

After Labrinth’s scathing Euphoria takedown, a makeup artist supported him

Kirsten Sage Coleman is the Emmy-winning makeup artist behind Euphoria’s instantly recognisable aesthetic. She’s worked on the show since season one, but seems to have fallen out of love with some aspect of it.

“I understand. You aren’t alone,” she wrote in the comments.

According to people on Twitter, other members of the cast and crew are either liking his post or sharing supportive messages.

Something is happening on that set, and it’s only a matter of time before it all spills out. Euphoria behind the scenes might turn out to be more gripping than the show itself.

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Featured image credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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