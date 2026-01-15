Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

2 hours ago

We finally have a Euphoria season three trailer, and it’s already causing controversy for Sydney Sweeney’s characters’ OnlyFans pivot.

HBO has confirmed the series will return on 12th April, and the first look at the new season suggests the time jump has taken our favorite East Highland teenagers into the uncertainty of early adulthood. But while the characters might be older, the storylines are proving more controversial than ever.

The Cassie and Nate saga continues

The biggest bombshell? Cassie Howard is officially an OnlyFans creator. The trailer shows Cassie and Nate are apparently “betrothed”, but the domestic bliss is non-existent. In one scene, Nate is seen complaining that he’s “working all day” while Cassie is “spread-eagle on the internet”.

After Cassie spent the entirety of season two putting herself through a psychological meat grinder for Nate’s approval, we’re less than thrilled to see her now being shamed for her new career path while stuck with the show’s resident villain.

Sam Levinson is being dragged (again)

The internet is currently in a tailspin over what looks like a pattern in the new scripts. It’s not just Cassie; the trailer suggests that almost every female lead has a storyline linked to sex work. Of course we have Cassie, working as a cam girl/OF creator. Then there’s Jules and Maddy, both hinted to be entering a “sugar baby” dynamic.

guys DO NOT WORRY. sam levinson is now WOKE. he knows women can have jobs that aren’t sex work. wait sorry. i mean he knows women CAN do sex work. pic.twitter.com/oYDPk5fHR3 — issy (@halkiasupdates) January 14, 2026

People are already calling out director Sam Levinson for his “fixation”. One viral comment slammed the director, stating: “He’s one of those brain dead guys who thinks every woman is an OF model.”

While the sex work storylines are taking center stage, the trailer also gave us some updates on the rest of the cast. Martha Kelly is back as the terrifying drug dealer Laurie. It looks like Rue’s “debt” wasn’t forgotten, with scenes showing the drama shifting to Mexico.

can’t help but scratch my head after watching the euphoria s3 trailer my takeaway is that sam levinson didn’t know what direction he wanted to go in so he decided to run aimlessly — ⠁⠽⠁⠝⠁ (@goldennlilies) January 14, 2026

We see brief, moody shots of Lexi, Maddy and Jules looking generally stressed out by the consequences of their own actions.

It’s clear that Euphoria isn’t toning things down for the “adult” years, if anything, the stakes (and sex work) are about to get much higher.

Featured image credit: HBO