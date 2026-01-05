The Tab

Daughter finds out her own dad watches her filthy OnlyFans videos, and it gets worse

I can’t believe this actually happened

Ellissa Bain | Trends

An OnlyFans creator has spoken out about the disturbing time she found out her own DAD was subscribed to her x-rated profile, and watching all her videos. And that’s not even the worst part.

Elly Mae Baker, a mum from Sydney, Australia, signed up to OnlyFans to help get some more cash for her family. The flexibility allowed her to be at home with her kids all the time, and she was hesitant to tell her mum and dad. Eventually, she plucked up the courage to tell her mother about her raunchy account, but she hadn’t told her father yet. Turns out, he already knew.

“I never got a chance to tell my dad personally that I joined the platform. He actually found out from another family member before I had a chance to tell him myself. When he started to distance himself, I thought it would be a good idea to reach out to him and explain my side. But after texting him, I heard nothing, just silence,” she told Kidspot.

“He was dumping everything on me, putting me down, calling me these horrible names like gutter trash and a s**t. But it wasn’t until I read the part where he described my content and the things I was doing to myself in those videos that rocked my world. It absolutely tore me apart.”

Her dad started describing her videos in such detail that she realised he must have actually watched them. The only way to watch her content is to subscribe, so he must have been subscribed to her OnlyFans too.

@ellymaebaker

Yes I Am ☺️ #obsessed #trending #yesiam #fyp

♬ son original – Teavdel

“When he was describing the graphic details, I realised he had actually viewed multiple videos. There is no way he could know the intimate things I had done in those specific videos without seeing them,” she explained.

“I suspect he either subscribed himself or someone else signed up and showed him. I could never pinpoint exactly which subscriber he was. But I believe he or another family member used a fake username, so I wouldn’t know if it was them.”

“It’s so disturbing that they would watch their own family member’s sex videos. I don’t think I will ever get over the fact that he personally watched me.”

Elly said she felt “dirty,” “violated” and “betrayed,” but it got even worse. Her dad then started threatening to reveal what she did for work to her young children. Who would do that?!

She added: “When I read his text message saying he will make sure he shows both my children what I get up to while they’re not around or sleeping, made feel physically ill. I was so angry that my own dad felt that he had the right to involve my children,” she says. “Not only tell them, but he said he would show them the videos too.

“But I’m a good mum. I never film content when the kids are around and always make parenting and my time with them the main priority.”

Featured image by: @ellymaebaker

