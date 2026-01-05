The Tab
Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The intimate details are still scarce, but there are new teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue event where OnlyFans model Drake Von is going to sleep with 1,000 bottoms.

Drake Von has been an established OnlyFans model for some time, but he made his start in mainstream corn alongside his twin brother Silas Brooks. They were known as the Baconator Twins.

Towards the end of 2025, Drake shared his intention to follow in the footsteps of Bonnie Blue. He noticed a gap in the market for a gay version of her viral stunts, and 1,000 bottoms versus one top was born. Beyond the location being Las Vegas, we don’t know the logistics of the event just yet.

Gay Bonnie Blue is gearing up for his event

@drakevonx

It’s coming

♬ original sound – ellie

A few days before Christmas, Drake Von was teasing 1,000 bottoms versus one top on TikTok. The skit was set to Batman by LPB Poody and Lil Wayne.

It showed a line of twinks leaving a room in balclavas, but they were all walking funny after their few seconds with Drake. The man himself left the room at the end, looking very pleased with himself.

“It’s coming…” he captioned the post.

The comment section was a minefield of thirst emojis.

He posted a similar video with more details

@drakevonx

Event center has been booked! 💪 The challenge is coming 😈 I hope you are ready

♬ الصوت الأصلي – 𝒁𝒂𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒚

In a follow-up, Drake was again surrounded by an array of twinks as he posed and winked for the camera.

“Event centre has been booked! The challenge is coming. I hope you are ready,” he wrote in the caption.

While the comment section was predictably filthy once again, people did clock what appeared to be a woman under one of the balaclavas. Drake is bisexual, so quite possibly.

“Why is there a girl there?” one person asked, as another said, “Alright, did Bonnie blue take over your account? Blink twice if ur ok.”

Right, so maybe the stunt is changing?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drake Von (@drakevonx)

Here’s where things get predictably confusing, because no one has ever accused OnlyFans models of being consistent. Another OF lad, Braxton, earlier reheated Drake’s nachos, planning an event of his own, but now it looks like they’re teaming up?

“We are beating Bonnie Blue,” Drake said.

1,000 bottoms versus “us” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Featured image credit: Drake Von

Latest

Was Stranger Things really just a game the whole time? Here’s all the evidence you need

Ellissa Bain

I’m convinced

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

