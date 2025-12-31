All the dirty details of the dad who does OnlyFans with teen son, and why he looks so familiar

1 hour ago

A dad called Dean Byrne went super viral when he helped his son to launch his own OF career through some well-timed Twitter posts that amassed his offspring 88k followers overnight.

In the caption of the post, which racked up 506k views, he wrote: “Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son. Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind.”

Though some people didn’t believe him, claiming they were pretending to be father and son for clout, Dean soon responded with photographic evidence. The collage of images showed Dean and Bray, 18, through the years, with their professional underwear shot in the bottom right corner.

We’ve established that Dean helped his son launch an OnlyFans career, so here’s everything we know about the father and son duo.

Who is Dean Byrne?

Dean Byrne, 41, is obviously a mattress actor who primarily works on OnlyFans. He doesn’t look to have done any mainstream adult entertainment, but there are currently 1,202 posts on his spicy page. 742 are text posts, suggesting purchasable content, and there are 699 videos. He charges just $3 a month at the moment, which is incredibly low compared to other performers.

“I’m Dean, 41 your confident English daddy with a voice and presence that gets under your skin,” his OnlyFans bio reads. “I’ve been feeling bold lately… craving someone who enjoys a man who takes the lead and knows exactly how to build the tension. If you like slow teasing, deep energy, and a daddy who doesn’t shy away from a bit of trouble. Go on, message me.”

In terms of content, it’s not immediately clear what Dean’s sexuality is. Yes, he collabs with predominantly men, but that’s not really saying much in the OF space. Nontheless, his content is definitely geared towards gay men.

Outside of OnlyFans, Dean is also one of the UK Pleasure Boys, a collective of buff men who do stripping shows. It’s like Magic Mike, but with actual peen on show.

Dean Byrne also has an impressive follower count, putting his son’s to shame. He’s got 712k followers on Twitter, 53k on Instagram, and 133k on TikTok.

He might look familiar

It’s not clear when Dean started his x-rated journey, but he’s been marketing his OnlyFans on Twitter since back in 2021. He’s obviously mingled with the top lads in the business, and he seems to be a graduate of Andy Lee’s P*rnstar University.

The university, which is obviously not a real university, helps lads break into the adult entertainment industry. Andy himself has been in the business for yonks, and he offers help with everything, like professional photography, video scenes as either a solo performer or in a group, verification on OnlyFans, consistent mentoring from the man himself, full exposure to his huge audience, and access to his ever-expanding network of models. Most of the graduates do gay-for-pay content.

Dean Byrne might look familiar in this respect, and he’s constantly on Andy Lee’s socials and popping up in Bonnie Blue videos. He might have taken part in Bonnie’s prison scene, or at the very least, filmed a scene of his own there.

Who is Dean Byrne’s son?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

Bray Bryne has followed in his father’s footsteps, launching an OnlyFans that currently has 41 posts.

“Bray, your newest obsession from the UK. 18 y/o, Fit, smooth, and ready to play,” he wrote in his bio. “I like teasing… guiding you to the edge, making you want what I haven’t shown yet.”

Bray is freshly 18.

