Oh god, there are new raunchy videos of the dad and his 18-year-old son doing OnlyFans

Who needs a studio when you can just film spicy content in the woods?

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Most kids nag their parents for money or a lift, but this enterprising 18-year-old demanded help from his 41-year-old father, Dean Byrne, to start an OnlyFans.

Dean has been a staple of the UK OnlyFans industry for a few years, and he seems to have been a graduate of Andy Lee’s P*rnstar University. Upon turning 18, his son Bray wanted a piece of the action, and while Dean was initially hesitant to bring him into the x-rated world, he eventually relented.

In a Twitter post in December, Dean announced: “Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son. Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help Please show your support and please be kind.”

Naturally, Dean has been posting with his son to increase his platform. There have been a few new cheeky updates, so here they are.

They filmed a video in the woods?

If you didn’t know their jobs, you’d think this video was a wholesome bonding experience between father and son. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“When your boy is trying to flex for a reel but you have other plans,” Dean captioned the video, which showed him tackling his son.

‘Dad.. son… daddy…’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rob Makin (@iamb1gr0b)

This video, featuring another OnlyFans lad called Rob Makin, showed the three men on the sofa as they took off their socks. There’s some toe flexing, if that tickles your fancy.

Oh, a Christmas-themed video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

Putting the hoe in Ho Ho Ho, Dean and Bray posed shirtless with Santa hats as they flexed for the camera. Bray did those fake boxing punches that all straight men randomly do when they’re bored.

We also had some classic OnlyFans marketing from Dean Byrne

Dean Byrne

Credit: Dean Byrne

A lot of OnlyFans models do these “who would you pick” scenarios that are usually complete rubbish. In this case, it was true: Bray and Dean are father and son.

Featured image credit: Dean Byrne/Bray Byrne

Kieran Galpin | Trends
