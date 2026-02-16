What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

8 hours ago

With Pancake Day fast approaching, we’re all allowing room for some our favourite pancake toppings in our budget and stomachs. Anything goes with pancakes, they’re the perfect buttery, fluffy base for any toppings your heart and your appetite so desire.

So, whether you’re picking up maple syrup and sugar, or bananas and bacon, each person has their favourite combos, and we’re here to break down exactly what each topping says about you as a Birmingham student.

Lemon and Sugar

We’ll start off classy, with a staple, lemon and sugar. The best of both worlds, sweet and sour, and even better, this combo doesn’t mean going into your overdraft. If this is your choice, you’ve probably got your life together, and that’s no mean feat as a student with competing deadlines, lectures and socials.

You like things simple, and that’s no bad thing. Organised and practical, you probably book weekly study rooms in the library for you and your friends. You’ll bring your own flask of tea to accompany you too because you’ve got a budget for the week, and you stick to it like your life depends on it.

Don’t get me wrong, you enjoy the fun sides of uni life too, you love a pub trip or a social, but you’re probably the one organising it all making sure nothing goes awry.

Nutella (with Bananas)

Let’s be honest, this is a basic pick, a great one, but basic. You can be spotted around campus with a Longchamp bag atop your North Face puffer jacket. Both great staples, may I add, but you’re part of the crowd, maybe just too scared to try something new?

Those who ‘spice’ it up with a few slices of banana are getting there, they’re experimenting, maybe they’ll even pair it with a hot mocha instead of an iced caramel, extra cream, extra vanilla cold brew oat milk latte from HeyBrew.

Savoury (Cheese, Ham… Meat???)

Why anyone would put meat on a pancake is beyond me. Maybe for the gym bros this is acceptable… I get it, you’ve got to get your protein intake in somehow.

You’re most likely an avid Circo goer, or a raging sports night attendee (probably both) and the hangovers the morning after are near to incurable. So, you’ll whip up some form of a savoury pancake to get you through the day. I’ll bet it’s paired with a protein shake too, your pre-gym ritual.

Whipped Cream and Strawberries

How to performative male 101. You’re doing too much if this is genuinely your favourite combo of toppings. Tasty? Sure. Practical? No.

This topping is all for the aesthetics, you have to make Pancake Day reflect your vibe, the vibe being matcha lattes and unread Dostoevsky novels lying in the bottom of your tote bag.

Again… you’re doing too much.

Plain Pancakes

Yes, pancakes are great on their own, but if this is your go to then something is clearly amiss. My guess is that you’re probably a STEM student.

You have no time, and we all know this because you don’t stop telling everyone how little time you have between your 20 hours of lectures a week and three lab reports that are due the next day. In fact, you probably don’t even have time to make pancakes, but you’ll make the effort for Pancake Day.

If you’re in that much of a rush, you’ll just end up getting a packet of the chocolate filled ones from Tesco on the way to your 9am.

Blueberry (Fruit Pancakes)

I truly envy those of you who have the dedication to not only get your five a day, but also to put them on your pancakes. You are the troopers of pancake day, you win.

You are the ultimate clean girl humanities student. You’ll create these fine colourful masterpieces after a Pilates class in Sports and Fitness that probably didn’t even make you break a sweat. Soon after you’ll post it on your meticulously curated Instagram next to aesthetic pictures of Old Joe surrounded by fallen autumnal leaves.

Please teach me your ways.

Featured image via Procreate.