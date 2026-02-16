You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

9 hours ago

Over three million of Jeffrey Epstein’s files were released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), and now you can watch the disgraced financier’s private videos on a YouTube clone aptly named JeffTube.

With the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s private files and the general clunkiness of the DOJ website, software developers created more digestible formats for the disturbing content. The first was JMail, which allowed people to peruse Jeffrey’s actual emails through a Gmail-like platform.

Here’s what JeffTube actually is, and how to use it

JeffTube is exactly what it claims to be: The videos and MP4s from Jeffrey Epstein’s private files, as released by the DOJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Currently, there are over 1,080 videos to look through, each split into the following playlists: Person cam, cell cam, elevator cam, lobby cam. The platform very much feels and looks like traditional YouTube, and it even features a comment section where people can react in real time. There also a shorts feature that allows you to cycle through short-form content.

As you might expect, the actual content is without context or explanation. Some of the videos are linked to the crimes he was found guilty of, but other videos seem more random. For instance, there is one video called “I Love the Minions!” that is just the Minions singing. Some of the videos have also been redacted, so there are lots of floating black squares.

Reacting to the new JMail feature, one person said: “Wow thank you to everyone who has worked on putting this together! It’s super helpful, and much easier to use than the DOJ’s website.”

“At this rate we’re gonna have a OuiJEE board where you can communicate to the dude’s ghost by next month,” someone else said.

There are a couple of ways to access JeffTube, the first being to follow this direct link. The other way is to click the apps button at the bottom of JMail, where JeffTube is viewable.

