Psychiatrist ‘reveals’ Lucy Letby’s disturbing ‘true motive’, based on her chilling notes

8 hours ago

After watching the new Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix, everyone is wondering the same thing: Why did she do it? No motive was ever established in court, but a psychiatrist has explained a possible motivation based on her chilling handwritten notes.

The now 36-year-old was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016 and given 15 life sentences. A motive isn’t needed for someone to be convicted, although prosecutors listed a few possible reasons she did it in the court case, including boredom, thrill‑seeking and “playing God”.

However, psychiatrist Dr Soham Das has analysed the disturbing handwritten notes that were found in her home, with chilling phrases like “I am evil I did this,” “I killed them on purpose” and “kill me,” and come up with another plausible explanation for why she committed the horrific crimes.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he claimed the notes offer insight into Letby’s “depraved thoughts and intentions” and reveal her “true motivations”.

“Her true motivations, I believe, are power, control and the thrill of being around the grieving process,” he said. “There’s evidence of vitriolic anger or jealousy towards the happy family unit, expressed in the words ‘I’ll never have children or marry, I’ll never know what it’s like to have a family’.”

“We know that Letby wanted to be present when parents were overwhelmed by grief, even when the dead babies had not been her own patients. She even sent one family a sympathy card after murdering their premature baby. Clearly, there’s a morbid urge to feed off their pain.”

The psychiatrist said we’ll never “fully understand her” because she’ll never leave prison, which means she won’t get the psychiatric help needed to show true “remorse”. He chillingly concluded: “The only insight into her poisoned, twisted mind that we are ever likely to have lies in these bizarre Post-it notes.”

Featured image by: Netflix