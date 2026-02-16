The Tab

Psychiatrist ‘reveals’ Lucy Letby’s disturbing ‘true motive’, based on her chilling notes

This is what ‘motivated’ her to commit the horrific crimes

After watching the new Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix, everyone is wondering the same thing: Why did she do it? No motive was ever established in court, but a psychiatrist has explained a possible motivation based on her chilling handwritten notes.

The now 36-year-old was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016 and given 15 life sentences. A motive isn’t needed for someone to be convicted, although prosecutors listed a few possible reasons she did it in the court case, including boredom, thrill‑seeking and “playing God”.

However, psychiatrist Dr Soham Das has analysed the disturbing handwritten notes that were found in her home, with chilling phrases like “I am evil I did this,” “I killed them on purpose” and “kill me,” and come up with another plausible explanation for why she committed the horrific crimes.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he claimed the notes offer insight into Letby’s “depraved thoughts and intentions” and reveal her “true motivations”.

“Her true motivations, I believe, are power, control and the thrill of being around the grieving process,” he said. “There’s evidence of vitriolic anger or jealousy towards the happy family unit, expressed in the words ‘I’ll never have children or marry, I’ll never know what it’s like to have a family’.”

“We know that Letby wanted to be present when parents were overwhelmed by grief, even when the dead babies had not been her own patients. She even sent one family a sympathy card after murdering their premature baby. Clearly, there’s a morbid urge to feed off their pain.”

The psychiatrist said we’ll never “fully understand her” because she’ll never leave prison, which means she won’t get the psychiatric help needed to show true “remorse”. He chillingly concluded: “The only insight into her poisoned, twisted mind that we are ever likely to have lies in these bizarre Post-it notes.”

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

