The Tab

In full: The disturbing texts Lucy Letby sent to her colleagues after killing each baby

They’re so chilling

Ellissa Bain

The new Lucy Letby documentary on Netflix reveals some texts the nurse sent to her colleagues after murdering babies, but there are so many more chilling messages that it missed out.

Using unseen footage and insider accounts that have never been heard before, The Investigation of Lucy Letby follows the case of the neonatal nurse who has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more.

She committed her horrific crimes between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Here’s every disturbing message she sent to her colleagues during that time.

Credit: Cheshire Police

June 2015, after killing Baby A

The first baby Letby murdered was on 8th June 2015, now known as Baby A. After murdering the infant, she texted a colleague: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Just a big shock for us all. Hard coming in tonight & seeing the parents x x.”

On the next day, she attempted to murder Baby B and said: “I just don’t know how I’m going to feel seeing parents. Dad was on the floor crying Saying please don’t take our baby away when I took him to the mortuary, it’s just heartbreaking.”

A few days later, on 13th June, Letby asked her manager to take on an intensive care baby, saying: “From a confidence point of view I need to take an ITU baby soon X.”

However, the manager refused, and she was assigned another baby in the unit instead. That same night, Letby went and put air into Baby C’s stomach, causing him to collapse and die.

June 2015, after Baby C is murdered 

After killing Baby C, Letby messaged a colleague: “Sorry if I was off just wasn’t a great start to shift but sadly it got worse. X.”

In another text to the same person, she then said: “I was struggling to accept what happened to Baby A. Now we’ve lost Baby C overnight & It’s all a bit much.X”

Letby added: “I just keep seeing them both. No one should have to see & do the things we do. It’s heartbreaking. But It’s not about me. We learn to deal with it. Thank you xxx.”

Credit: Netflix

June 2015, after Baby D dies

The nurse murdered Baby D on 20th June, 2015 and sent four chilling words to a colleague the following day: “We lost Baby D.” The nurse seemed shocked, replying: “What!!!! But she was improving. What happened?”

She then sent an eerie message asking why babies keep dying so suddenly, writing: “On a day to day basis it’s an incredible job with so many positives. But then sometimes I think, how do such sick babies get through & others just die so suddenly & unexpectedly? Guess it’s how it’s meant to be.”

On 30th June, a colleague said it’s “odd” that four babies had died so suddenly, and she made up a quick excuse, saying: “Well Baby C was tiny, obviously compromised in utero. Baby D septic. It’s Baby A I can’t get my head around.”

August 2015, after Baby E is killed

Baby E was killed in the early hours of 4th August, and a nurse asked if Lucy was working with Baby E and his twin brother Baby F, who Letby attempted to murder. She replied, “News travels fast. Who told you?” and then said in another message: “Yeah I had them both. Was horrible.”

She also made up another excuse, saying: “Not a lot I can do really. He had massive haemorrhage could have happened to any baby x.”

Credit: Netflix

June 2016, after murdering Baby P

Between August 2015 and June 2016, Letby attempted to murder three more infants, known as Baby F, G and H. She then murdered Baby I on 23rd October and attempted to murder Baby L, M and N. Her final two murders were Baby O on 23rd June and P on 24th June.

After killing Baby P, she asked a doctor if she should be worried about one of the consultant paediatricians, Dr John Gibbs, who had been asking questions about the deaths.

“Do I need to be worried about what Dr Gibbs was asking?” she asked, and he replied: “No. He was asking to make sure that normal procedures were being carried out.”

In an eerie message to him, knowing full well she killed both infants, Letby then wrote: “We’ve lost 2 babies | Was caring for and now this happened today, makes you think ‘am I missing something/good enough’.”

Featured image credit: Netflix

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

