Inside Lucy Letby’s very tight day-to-day life in prison as inmates brand her ‘Queen Bee’

Lucy Letby is serving multiple life sentences at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, and her inmates revealed what her actual day-to-day life really looks like in prison.

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more at the Countess of Chester Hospital. She will spend the rest of her life behind bars. Since her conviction, her case has remained in the spotlight. A Netflix documentary revisited the trial and the evidence against her.

In 2024, following a retrial involving one additional charge, Letby received a 15th whole-life sentence, confirming she would never be released from prison. She lives a tense life in prison, and according to her inmates, her actual day-to-day life is structured and heavily controlled.

So what does an average day in prison look like for Lucy Letby now?

She starts her day early and is always prepared

via ITV

A normal morning in Bronzefield begins around 8am. But according to a source, Lucy is rarely caught half-asleep when officers unlock the doors. While many prisoners have to be woken up, she is said to already dressed and ready. Her cell, based in Houseblock Four, is reportedly very different from others on the wing.

“So many of the prisoners here don’t even know how to do the basics like change their sheets or keep things clean, but her cell is always spotless,” a prison source told the DailyMail.

“There isn’t a thing out of place or a speck of dust, it feels eerily clean. It almost reminds me of a hospital ward. But that doesn’t feel right to say, for obvious reasons.”

Basically, she keeps her space extremely tidy and sticks to a routine.

She moves around but is never alone

via Netflix

Even though she isn’t in gen pop, she isn’t free to walk about either. According to an inmate who spoke to The Mirror, Letby cannot walk the corridors alone and is always escorted by an officer because she is considered high-risk.

Retired prison governor Vanessa Frake also explained she would be placed with “like-minded criminals on the vulnerable prisoner unit” and would “always have to look over her shoulder”.

“She’s a high-profile child murderer, doesn’t go down well with the rest of the population,” Vanessa said.

So day to day, any movement, whether it’s heading to work, association, or back to her cell, comes with supervision.

She has three jobs and it’s causing friction

via Netflix

On top of that, Lucy has three prison jobs, which inmates said keep her busy and out of her cell for much of the day.

She works in the laundry, collecting and folding clothes for her wing. She also works as a kitchen server, helping with breakfast. And her third job is in the enhanced library, where she hands out films and legal books to other enhanced-status prisoners and keeps the space tidy.

Apparently, all her money is often spent on snacks. The source claimed she buys “loads, and loads of junk food” and that it has annoyed others who only have one job or none at all.

They also claimed Lucy is treated differently in Houseblock Four. “She’s not in general population; she’s here in Houseblock Four and she’s treated like a princess. She thinks she’s Queen Bee, and it’s really, really annoying other prisoners.

“It’s an upside down world here. She just gets more and more and more. It’s so wrong on every level.”

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

