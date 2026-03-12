The Tab
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Abbott Elementary has been back in our lives, and since in the recent episodes the teachers found themselves meddling in their students’ love lives, it only feels fair that we take a nosy look at the love lives of the cast who play them.

So, here’s a cheeky little peek into the real-life love lives of the Abbott Elementary cast.

Quinta Brunson

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

Who doesn’t love Janine and Gregory? While their characters are happily together, the actress who plays Janine, the brilliant Quinta Brunson, is currently single. She was married to Kevin Jay Anik from 2021 until last year. She filed for divorce in March, and the split was finalised with a settlement in September.

Tyler James Williams

Similarly, the actor who plays Gregory isn’t publicly dating anyone right now either. Tyler James Williams’ most recent public relationship was back in 2017 with actress Anastasia Baranova, who some people might recognise from Malcolm in the Middle. Over the years, he has also been linked to singer Karina Pasian and actress Keke Palmer.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays the ever-wise Barbara Howard. In real life, she has been happily married for nearly 21 years. After divorcing her first husband, Eric Maurice, in 2001, Sheryl married Vincent Hughes, a Pennsylvania senator, in 2005. She has two children from her previous marriage.

Janelle James

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Scott Evans (@iamscottevans)

It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Ava Coleman quite like Janelle James. The actress is currently in a relationship and recently went on a romantic trip to Paris with her partner. However, the identity of the mystery person remains unknown, as she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. Janelle was previously married and has two sons.

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter is currently single. She was first married to Sam Baum for 13 years, from 1986 to 1999, and they had two children together. She later had two more children from her second marriage. However, that relationship ended badly due to her partner’s infidelity, and the identity of her second husband has not been publicly shared.

Chris Perfetti

Unlike his character Jacob, Chris Perfetti is very much single. He’s quite private about his personal life, so there isn’t much information out there about his dating life.

