Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran explains the truth behind Miss Wednesday in One Piece

Netflix’s One Piece season two introduces loads of new characters, but one of the most surprising is Miss Wednesday, who looks like just another Baroque Works agent, but there’s actually a huge twist behind who she really is, and the actress has explained the real truth.

Miss Wednesday shows up working with Mr. 9 and even tries to steal the Straw Hats’ ship when they first cross paths. The character is played by Charithra Chandran, who many viewers will recognise from Bridgerton.

But as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Miss Wednesday isn’t exactly who she claims to be.

In fact, she’s secretly Princess Nefertari Vivi, the royal heir of the kingdom of Alabasta. Vivi infiltrated the criminal organisation Baroque Works to uncover the identity of its mysterious leader, Mr. 0, and expose a plot to overthrow her country.

So while the Straw Hats initially see her as an enemy, the truth completely changes things. Once they learn about her mission, they realise she was risking her life to protect her people the whole time. Eventually, Vivi joins them on their journey so they can help her stop Baroque Works and save Alabasta.

Charithra Chandran says the two identities are closely connected

Chandran explained in an interview with Variety that she didn’t want Miss Wednesday and Vivi to feel like completely different characters. “I wanted it to feel very organic and seamless and that it’s not a complete 180,” she said.

Instead, she focused on the traits that both versions of the character share. “What Miss Wednesday and Vivi share is an element of strategy and diplomacy,” Chandran explained. “Their fighting styles are obviously the same as well. They’re both quite elegant and dancery and efficient, and not necessarily aggressive fighters.”

Basically, even when Vivi drops the disguise, the same personality is still there underneath. She’s thoughtful, strategic and careful in how she approaches conflict.

Another important part of the story is how Vivi slowly learns to trust the Straw Hats. According to Chandran, that’s actually harder for her than it is for them. “The journey that Vivi goes on with the Straw Hats is really letting the love in,” she said. “And allowing herself to rely on them, which is a super hard thing to do.”

After spending so long surrounded by dangerous people inside Baroque Works, believing the Straw Hats are genuinely good takes time.

So while season two finally reveals who Miss Wednesday really is, it’s actually just the beginning of Vivi’s story. The next part of the adventure, helping her save Alabasta from Baroque Works, is expected to take up a big part of season three.

